Barrister Babu Today’s Written Episode May 7th 2021: Bondita Gets Kidnapped







The recent episode of Barrister Babu begins where Bihari says to Anirudh to save Bondita’s life, Anirudh says that they will go and remove all the posters for sure. Because unless he is with her no one can hurt her at all. Another side Bondita is busy in her study meanwhile, Bihari goes to Trilochan and asks him for food but he refuses to take it. Then Anirudh says that he is too stubborn but he can not refuse if Bondita asks him for food. Then Anirudh calls to the hostel so that he can make him talk to Trilochan because he only agrees with her.

Then a suspicious person comes to her and says that Anirudh sent him to take her back to her mansion. Then she says first she will have to talk to Anirudh, so that she can figure out what is the reason behind his call. Meanwhile, he says that he can not wait more so please hurry and go with him. Then Sampurna’s mother cut the telephone wire through which they both can not interact with each other. She says that the call is not connecting, and he convinces her by saying that Trilochan is not feeling well so please understand.

After that, Bondita goes with him, and meanwhile, Roy Chaudhary’s family comes to know that someone took Bondita from there. Then they start finding her Trilochan says that they should interrogate all villagers maybe they saw her. Anirudh runs meanwhile, Bondita says that she is on the way so there is no need to worry about her. Because they forgot the way hence they are getting late, but the man says that its a shortcut through which they will reach there on the time.

Then Bondita gets doubt and says who is he and says it seems that Anirudh did not send him to take her. Trilochan says that he will definitely take Bondita meanwhile Anirudh says that he will find her safely just believe him. Then Trilochan accuses him and says that Anirudh has created this problem, so now he will have to tackle it so that Bondita can not face any bad circumstances. Anirudh replies that he is not happy to see Bondita in this condition, meanwhile Trilochan rebukes him.

Then Sampurna’s mother says that she will hide before someone sees and says that she will get her senses back till the morning. As everyone knows that Sampurna’s mother always creates such a conspiracy through which she can make troubles in Bondita’s way. Because she wants that Sampurna will rule in the mansion. But unless they are connecting with her, she can not rule. So do not forget to watch it on Colors at 08:30 PM.