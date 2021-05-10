ENTERTAINMENT

Barrister Babu: Will Anirudh teach Thakuma a lesson??

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Colors TV popular show Barrister Babu has always kept its audience gripped to their seat with its engaging yet progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Bondita will save herself from Deboleena with the help of her grandmother while Anirudh got hurt. Now it will be seen that Bondita will be snatched off her right by Thakuma and will be asked to live the life of a dumped woman.
Previously we have seen that, Bondita got hurt while escaping from the villager and Deboleena. She left clues for Anirudh to Find her. Deboleena hesitated to kill Bondita while Bondita became unconscious. Villager taunted Deboleena and all the women as weak. Bondita fought them and Anirudh got hurt in the process.
In the future episodes we will witness, Bondita will be brought to Thakuma’s place. Thakuma will treat Bondita as a dumped woman as she left Anirudh. She will force Bondita to quit her studies and work there. Anirudh will recover from his wounds and will search for Bondita. Bondita will send a letter to Anirudh about her whereabouts and will mention that Sumati is ill. Anirudh will rush to the place but will be stopped by Thakuma. Thakuma will announce that Anirudh has no relationship with Bondita and he can’t meet her.
Will Anirudh teach Thakuma a lesson? Will Bondita go back to studying?
All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Barrister Babu, stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

74
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
23
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
21
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top