Barrister Babu: Will Anirudh teach Thakuma a lesson??

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Colors TV popular show Barrister Babu has always kept its audience gripped to their seat with its engaging yet progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Bondita will save herself from Deboleena with the help of her grandmother while Anirudh got hurt. Now it will be seen that Bondita will be snatched off her right by Thakuma and will be asked to live the life of a dumped woman.

Previously we have seen that, Bondita got hurt while escaping from the villager and Deboleena. She left clues for Anirudh to Find her. Deboleena hesitated to kill Bondita while Bondita became unconscious. Villager taunted Deboleena and all the women as weak. Bondita fought them and Anirudh got hurt in the process.

In the future episodes we will witness, Bondita will be brought to Thakuma’s place. Thakuma will treat Bondita as a dumped woman as she left Anirudh. She will force Bondita to quit her studies and work there. Anirudh will recover from his wounds and will search for Bondita. Bondita will send a letter to Anirudh about her whereabouts and will mention that Sumati is ill. Anirudh will rush to the place but will be stopped by Thakuma. Thakuma will announce that Anirudh has no relationship with Bondita and he can’t meet her.

Will Anirudh teach Thakuma a lesson? Will Bondita go back to studying?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Barrister Babu, stay tuned to this space.