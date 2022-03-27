Barry Keoghan and girlfriend Alison Sandro are set to welcome first child as they share sweet snap from gender reveal party

Barry Keoghan and his girlfriend are ready to welcome their first child as they shared a sweet photo from their gender reveal party.

The Eternal star and Alison are said to have started dating in February last year, and they officially went back to the red carpet in October.

2 Barry with girlfriend Alison credit: EPA

2 Barry and Alison are expecting their first child credit: Instagram

Now the happy couple is going to welcome a baby boy in the world.

Dubliner took to Instagram to share a photo of her arms around Alison, who is holding a confetti cannon, suggesting they’re going to be having a boy.

Barry wrote: “I don’t know why others have an opinion. We’re happy here.”

And while the happy couple has yet to publicly confirm the good news, fans were cheering for them.

It was great…