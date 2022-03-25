Barry Keoghan Reacts to Official Reveal of His Joker in The Batman Deleted Scene

After teasing from director Matt Reeves about a deleted scene when the film was first released, Warner Bros. Batman Where Robert Pattinson’s protagonist meets Barry Keoghan’s Joker in Arkham. Reeves previously broke it all down in interviews prior to the film’s debut, but now that fans can actually see it they’re bragging about the look of it Eternal‘ Star as the Joker Prince of Crime, as well as his relationship with Batman. Keoghan also finally got the chance to open up about taking on the role, joining the likes of Jack Nicholson, Joaquin…