Barry Keoghan: who is the Joker actor, how to watch deleted The Batman scene, and who were previous Jokers?

Director Matt Reeves posted a link to watch a deleted scene with Batman and the Joker — but you’ll have to solve his riddles first

The scene is available to viewers through a website that can be unlocked by answering three riddles – it’s everything you need to know.

Who is Barry Keoghan?

Barry Keoghan is an Irish actor, who you probably know as . movies like The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Dunkirk, The Green Knight And Eternal , and HBO miniseries chernobyl ,

His most recent role is that of “The Unseen Arkham Prisoner” (though fans will soon find out his true character). Batmanstarring Robert Pattison ,lighthouse, good time) and directed by Matt Reeves.