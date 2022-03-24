Barry Keoghan’s deleted Batman scene is released

A deleted scene of Barry Keoghan and Robert Pattinson Batman has been released online, fueling fans’ appetite for what’s to come next in the franchise.

The clip shows Pattinson’s Batman visiting Keoghan’s character at the Arkham Asylum.

In the film, as seen in theaters, Keoghan has a mysterious cameo at the end.

You can decide for yourself whether the deleted scene should have made the final cut by clicking the link above.