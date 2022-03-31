Barry Soper: Police protest parliament, mental health – Labor government abusing its power

Air New Zealand in a business halt, transmission alley has finally opened and a melanoma study reveals a grim reality, the latest headlines from the New Zealand Herald. Video / New Zealand Herald

opinion:

What is happening with democracy in this country, leave the promise of transparency of this government?

Labor is abusing its absolute power and it seems those opposing it are powerless to do anything about it as the rule of the majority.

A few weeks ago National Wanted Police Commissioner Andrew Coster was to appear before the Justice Select Committee to answer questions about the three-week occupation of Parliament grounds by protesters.

Most of the lawmakers on the committee blocked his request, arguing an independent Police Conduct Authority…