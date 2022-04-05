Bart Versluis is going to take lessons on being able to defend himself against the onslaught of pepper spray. inland

Two gunmen sprayed pepper spray on Versluis’s face, after which they pushed him to the ground and exited his Richard Mille watch. The estimated value of a very expensive watch is not less than 350,000 euros. The lesson Versluis is going to take now is to be able to defend himself against attack with pepper spray in the future, he tells ‘Het Neuesblad’. “I have been learning martial arts with my son for years. You can rest assured that. Last Sunday I immediately started training with my coach, so that…