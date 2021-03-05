Basava Wasati Yojana: RGRHCL new list and search beneficiary status

RGRHCL new list | Basava Vasati Yojana online application | Basava Vasati scheme search beneficiary status | Basava Vasati Scheme
The basic requirement of a person to live is food, clothing and shelter. For the economically weaker people, the government has introduced various schemes to help them meet their basic needs. Basava Vasati Scheme Karnataka is one of the initiatives taken by the state government to provide housing facilities for the poor people of the state. We are going to share all the information related to this scheme such as how you can see the grant release list, beneficiary status, name correction report and other necessary information about Basava Vasati scheme in this article. Take a look to see the details on the content mentioned below.
About Basava Vasati scheme
Basava Vasati Scheme It is also managed by Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL), created exclusively by the Karnataka State Government in the year 2000. This organization has been specially created to provide housing facility to the economically weaker section of the state at a reasonable price. By effective implementation of housing schemes. Those who belong to the state of Karnataka can check the new list of RGRCL and the status of the beneficiary through the Ashram.Karnataka.GO.in website.
Objective of Basava Vasti Yojana
put through to Basava Vastu Scheme The government is providing affordable houses to the economically weaker sections. Through the implementation of this scheme, all those people who are not able to afford the house due to their financial condition, can buy it. This will improve the standard of living of the people.
Basava Vaasthi plan highlights
|
Name of the scheme
|
Basava Vasati Scheme
|
Launched by
|
state government
|
Launched for
|
Economically weaker sections
|
Organization Name
|
Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited
|
launched in
|
Karnataka
|
Application mode
|
Online
|
Official web address
|
https://ashraya.karnataka.gov.in/
Basava Vasati scheme of beneficiaries
- All those people who fall under the poverty line category
- scheduled caste
- Schedule tribe
- OBC
Benefit of the scheme
- Homeless people of the state
- Houses at a cheaper price for the people of the state
- Transparency and effective management beneficial to the government
eligibility criteria
- Applicant should be a permanent resident of Karnataka
- The annual income of the applicant should not exceed 32000
Need to fill the application form of Beswa Vasati Scheme
- Name of applicant
- Date of birth
- father’s name
- contact number
- Gender
- come state
- group
- District and village name
- Applicant Address
- Aadhar card number
- photography
- income certificate
Basav Vasati Scheme for the process of application
- First of all, you have to open Website Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL)
- From the home page, you have to go to the online application link
- Click on the link to fill the application form
- Enter all the required details like name, DOB, father’s name, annual income and others
- Upload the document and click on submit option
The selection
- The beneficiary will be selected by the MLA or Gram Panchayat by the concerned authorities as per the scheme.
Login process
- Be the first to official website Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited, Karnataka
- Home page will open in front of you
- On the home page, you have to click log in
- A new page will open in front of you where you have to choose your district
- Now a login form will appear on your screen where you have to enter your username and password.
- After that you have to click on login
Procedure for checking the status of Basava Vasati scheme beneficiary
- First of all, you have to open Website Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (HCL)
- From the home page, you will see “Beneficiary InformationOptions available in the menu bar
- A new page appears on the computer screen, where you have to choose your district and enter the F number
- To submit the information, click on submit option and the status will appear on the screen
Procedure for checking name correction report
- First of all, you have to open Website Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL)
- From the home page, you have to go towards the rural or city from where you are
- Then press “Name correction report“Option from there
- From there choose your district, city / taluka, GRP / GP
- The list will appear you can see it
Procedure for checking grant release information list
- First you have to open Website Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL)
- From the home page, you have to go towards the rural or city from where you are
- Click “Beneficiary grant release information“Options and list will be downloaded in excel sheet form
- Open it to see the list
contact details
You can contact us at Kaveri Bhavan, 9th Floor, C&F Block K G Road, Bangalore-560009, Fax: 91-080-22247317, Email: [email protected] and Contact Center: 080-23118888.
Note: Stay connected with us for more relevant information and other schemes launched by the Karnataka State Government. For more detailed information you can visit the official portal of the organization.