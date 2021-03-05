Basava Wasati Yojana: RGRHCL new list and search beneficiary status

RGRHCL new list | Basava Vasati Yojana online application | Basava Vasati scheme search beneficiary status | Basava Vasati Scheme

The basic requirement of a person to live is food, clothing and shelter. For the economically weaker people, the government has introduced various schemes to help them meet their basic needs. Basava Vasati Scheme Karnataka is one of the initiatives taken by the state government to provide housing facilities for the poor people of the state. We are going to share all the information related to this scheme such as how you can see the grant release list, beneficiary status, name correction report and other necessary information about Basava Vasati scheme in this article. Take a look to see the details on the content mentioned below.

About Basava Vasati scheme

Basava Vasati Scheme It is also managed by Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL), created exclusively by the Karnataka State Government in the year 2000. This organization has been specially created to provide housing facility to the economically weaker section of the state at a reasonable price. By effective implementation of housing schemes. Those who belong to the state of Karnataka can check the new list of RGRCL and the status of the beneficiary through the Ashram.Karnataka.GO.in website.

Objective of Basava Vasti Yojana

put through to Basava Vastu Scheme The government is providing affordable houses to the economically weaker sections. Through the implementation of this scheme, all those people who are not able to afford the house due to their financial condition, can buy it. This will improve the standard of living of the people.

Basava Vaasthi plan highlights

Name of the scheme Basava Vasati Scheme Launched by state government Launched for Economically weaker sections Organization Name Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited launched in Karnataka Application mode Online Official web address https://ashraya.karnataka.gov.in/

Basava Vasati scheme of beneficiaries

All those people who fall under the poverty line category

scheduled caste

Schedule tribe

OBC

Benefit of the scheme

Homeless people of the state

Houses at a cheaper price for the people of the state

Transparency and effective management beneficial to the government

eligibility criteria

Applicant should be a permanent resident of Karnataka

The annual income of the applicant should not exceed 32000

Need to fill the application form of Beswa Vasati Scheme

Name of applicant

Date of birth

father’s name

contact number

Gender

come state

group

District and village name

Applicant Address

Aadhar card number

photography

income certificate

Basav Vasati Scheme for the process of application

First of all, you have to open Website Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL)

From the home page, you have to go to the online application link

Click on the link to fill the application form

Enter all the required details like name, DOB, father’s name, annual income and others

Upload the document and click on submit option

The selection

The beneficiary will be selected by the MLA or Gram Panchayat by the concerned authorities as per the scheme.

Login process

Be the first to official website Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited, Karnataka

Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited, Karnataka Home page will open in front of you

On the home page, you have to click log in

A new page will open in front of you where you have to choose your district

Now a login form will appear on your screen where you have to enter your username and password.

After that you have to click on login

Procedure for checking the status of Basava Vasati scheme beneficiary

First of all, you have to open Website Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (HCL)

Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (HCL) From the home page, you will see “Beneficiary InformationOptions available in the menu bar

A new page appears on the computer screen, where you have to choose your district and enter the F number

To submit the information, click on submit option and the status will appear on the screen

Procedure for checking name correction report

First of all, you have to open Website Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL)

Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL) From the home page, you have to go towards the rural or city from where you are

Then press “Name correction report“Option from there

From there choose your district, city / taluka, GRP / GP

The list will appear you can see it

Procedure for checking grant release information list

First you have to open Website Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL)

Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL) From the home page, you have to go towards the rural or city from where you are

Click “ Beneficiary grant release information “Options and list will be downloaded in excel sheet form

“Options and list will be downloaded in excel sheet form Open it to see the list

contact details

You can contact us at Kaveri Bhavan, 9th Floor, C&F Block K G Road, Bangalore-560009, Fax: 91-080-22247317, Email: [email protected] and Contact Center: 080-23118888.

Note: Stay connected with us for more relevant information and other schemes launched by the Karnataka State Government. For more detailed information you can visit the official portal of the organization.