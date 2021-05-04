Baseball: East Brunswick Tech takes sole possession of 1st place in GMC Gold – NJ.com

East Brunswick Tech drew 12 walks, collected 12 hits and steamed past Somerset Tech, 13-5, in a matchup of Greater Middlesex Conference Gold Division leaders.

East Brunswick Tech is now 6-1. Somerset Tech is 5-2.

East Brunswick Tech trailed 2-0 when it scored six in the fourth, two in the fifth and five in the sixth.

Eight different East Brunswick Tech players had hits and eight players scored runs.

Michael Zappola led the EBT offense with three hits in as many at-bats. He also had two RBI and two runs scored. Darrell Myers and Aiden Rosenthal had two hits apiece.

Dan Penas, the No. 2 hitter in the EBT lineup, had one hit but four runs batted in.

The beneficiary of all the offense was starter Scott Pede. Pede went six innings, threw 85 pitches and allowed six hits. He gave up three earned runs with three strikeouts and five walks.

