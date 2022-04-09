Baseball on Apple TV+: How to Watch the Mets on Apple TV

MLB fans have a big reason to celebrate this week: Baseball is back! After what seemed like an eternity of waiting, plus that stressful lockdown, now we can all sit back and enjoy the games from the comfort of our couches.

This year, there’s a new way to stream your favorite sports. In an exclusive deal with MLB, Apple TV+ Will start streaming some major sports with a twist. The streaming service will only air the double header game on Friday nights. And, it will be the only place where you can stream these games, as they will not be shown anywhere else, including through regional channels.

The next two weeks’ schedule will feature fans of the Mets and Nationals as well as Angels vs. The Astros, and like we said, these games will only be visible on Apple TV+ Live. If you are…