Baseball’s Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate Finale Sold Out – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

Ticket Information

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball announced today that the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate finale against archrival Georgia on May 18 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium has sold out of single-game tickets.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM. Georgia Tech student tickets will still be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis at Gate 3 90 minutes prior to first pitch.

Single-game tickets are still available for the remaining weekend ACC matchups, including Clemson (May 7-9) and North Carolina (May 20-22). Fans can purchase single-game tickets in groups of two by heading to ramblinwreck.com/tickets.

Georgia Tech won the opening matchup against Georgia, 7-5, in Athens back on April 27.

