LATEST

Baseball’s Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate Finale Sold Out – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

Ticket Information

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball announced today that the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate finale against archrival Georgia on May 18 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium has sold out of single-game tickets.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM. Georgia Tech student tickets will still be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis at Gate 3 90 minutes prior to first pitch.

Single-game tickets are still available for the remaining weekend ACC matchups, including Clemson (May 7-9) and North Carolina (May 20-22). Fans can purchase single-game tickets in groups of two by heading to ramblinwreck.com/tickets.

Georgia Tech won the opening matchup against Georgia, 7-5, in Athens back on April 27.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Support The Swarm Fund, which helps Georgia Tech athletics offset the significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19, and the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.   

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

45
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
13
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
12
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top