LATEST

BASIC nations oppose EU’s plan to impose a ‘carbon border tax’ | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on

NEW DELHI: At a time when the European Union is toying with the idea of ‘carbon border tax’ as part of its green push, the BASIC nations — Brazil, South Africa, India and China — have jointly opposed the move, saying such trade barrier would not only be discriminatory but also against the principles of equity under the Paris Agreement on climate change.
The BASIC nations expressed concerns over the issue while discussing climate actions during the two-day ministerial meeting which concluded on Thursday. India was the host of the 30th BASIC ministerial meeting, chaired by environment minister Prakash Javadekar.
“Ministers expressed concerns regarding the proposal for introducing trade barriers, such as unilateral carbon border adjustment, that are discriminatory and against the principles of equity and CBDR-RC (common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities),” said the joint statement of the BASIC nations.
The EU is mulling a ‘carbon border tax’ (carbon border adjustment) on imports in order to force emerging economies to adopt cleaner (non-fossil fuel-based) practices to manufacture goods. Several reports suggest that the Union, representing 27 nations, would come out with its formal proposal in June with a clear roadmap to discuss the issue ahead of the 26th session of the UN climate conference (COP26) to be held in Glasgow (UK) in November.
The Group’s joint stand against the proposed carbon trade tax assumes significance ahead of the upcoming leaders’ summit on climate on April 22-23 where 40 world leaders, including from EU nations, UK, India, China and Australia, may express their views on such trade barriers. The US, host of the summit, is expected to clear its stand on the issue at the forum.
It is believed by policy-makers in emerging economies that the ‘carbon border adjustment’ concept is being discussed in the garb of pushing developing countries to ‘net-zero’ (emission minus removal of carbon amounts to zero) goals on the basis of untested and expensive technologies for carbon removal.
Besides the controversial issue of carbon trade tax, the BASIC nations also raised the issue of climate finance noting that “finance is the key enabler of enhanced ambitions and climate action, particularly at a time when developing countries are facing multiple developmental challenges and the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic”.
The meeting also expressed concern over the rich nations’ failure to fulfil their pre-2020 promises under the Kyoto Protocol whose Doha amendment, incidentally, entered into force just a day before it was due to expire.
“Commitments made by developed countries in the pre-2020 period must be honoured even as we have moved into the post-2020 era. The substantial gaps in mitigation, adaptation and support provided by developed countries to developing countries in the pre-2020 period must be counterbalanced by ambitious climate change action by developed countries in the post-2020 period,” said the joint statement.
The ministers also urged rich nations to revisit their targets on mitigation under the UN Convention (UNFCCC) and Kyoto Protocol, and fulfil their commitments of providing support to developing countries.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
832
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
831
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
797
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
774
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
766
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
752
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
723
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
700
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
652
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
652
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top