Basketball – Manu Ginobili to Enter Hall of Fame

Four-time NBA champion great Manu Ginobili with the San Antonio Spurs will enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, athletic portal announced Thursday.

Shams Charania, one of the journalists with the best sources in American basketball, told The Athletic that the Argentine would appear in the 2022 class for the Hall of Fame, although he clarified that an official announcement would not be made until Saturday.

This is the first year Ginobili can be elected because one of the requirements to enter the Hall of Fame is that the person in question has been retired for at least four seasons.

Ginobili, who bid adieu to the courts in 2018 after an impressive career that also saw his…