Basque Country tour: Remco Ivanpoel and Julian Alaphilip to be leaders of the Wolfpack

REmko Ivanpoel and French double world champion Julian Alaphilippe will be the two leaders of quick-step Alfa Vinyl on the streets of the 61st edition of the Tour of the Basque Country (WorldTour) starting Monday. The Belgian cycling team announced this on Saturday.

It will be the fourth leg of the season for the 22-year-old Belgian, second in a row at the Tour of Valencia, winner of the Tour of the Algarve and 11th in Tireno-Adriatico.