Bass is not awarded a victory at the Tour of the Basque Country, Alaphilippe wins the stage.

It seemed that the four Spaniards were awarded victory by the peloton in a ride on a mountainous path of more than 200 kilometers. Ebon Ruiz, Julen Amazqueta, Ander Okamika and Ibai Azurmendi attacked and only saw the peloton wake up and strike in the final stages.

About 400 meters from the end, Bask Ruiz overtook. Belgian Ramko Ivanpoel then positioned his teammate Alaphilippe perfectly to register his first win of the season.

Ruiz took the mountain jersey from Evanpole. The Spaniard was the first to climb twice.