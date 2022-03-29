Bassist and founder of heavy metal band Train Loco, Gustavo Zavala, has died at the age of 61.

Last Friday, the group issued a widespread message that Zavala was briefly hospitalized, had undergone multiple surgeries and requested blood donors.

Immediately, colleagues and fans began filling the band’s network with messages of support from friends and family, and memories that defined the bassist as “one of the best people in the world”.

Zavala began his artistic path in the 70s and formed various groups until 1990 when he gave life to Train Loco, where he also served as the lead composer.

Since then, the band has established itself as a benchmark of the genre, having released more than ten albums and countless tours at home and abroad.

Alone, Zavala published several …