Batala Ramaswamy Biopikku Movie (2021): Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Batala Ramaswamy Biopikku is an upcoming Telugu film Altaf Hasan, Shanti Rao, Bhadram, Satvika Jai, And Lavanya reddy. The film was played by Ram Narayan. This is a common man’s biopic. Satish Kumar I and Ramakrishna Veerapanne are the investors of the film. It was released under the banner of Seven Hills Productions. Ram Narayan himself composed the background music.
Clothes Ramaswamy’s story, identified as a comedy drama, will surely win hearts and make a mark in the Tollywood industry.
Batala Ramaswamy Biopicu Telugu Movie Full Details
|The director
|Ram Narayan
|the creator
|Satish Kumar I and Ramakrishna Veerapaneni
|Streaming TheMiracleTech Platform
|Still to be updated
|The style
|comedy drama
|story
|Ram Narayan, Vasudevmurthy
|Enacted
|Altaf Hasan, Shanti Rao, Bhadram, Satwik Jai
|music
|Ram Narayan
|The cinematographer
|PSK Mani
|Editor
|Sagar dadi
|Construction organization
|Seven Hills Productions
|Release date
|2021
|Language: Hindi
|Telugu
Batala Ramaswamy Biopikku Movie Cast
Here is the lead cast list of the upcoming Telugu film Batala Ramaswamy Biopicukku,
- Altaf hasan
- Shanti Rao
- Bhadram
- Satvika jay
- Lavanya reddy
Batala Ramaswamy Biopicu Movie Trailer
Watch the official teaser video of Batala Ramaswamy Biopikku,
Stay together NEWSBUGZ.COM for more information Entertaining news.