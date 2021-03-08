Batala Ramaswamy Biopikku Movie (2021): Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Batala Ramaswamy Biopikku is an upcoming Telugu film Altaf Hasan, Shanti Rao, Bhadram, Satvika Jai, And Lavanya reddy. The film was played by Ram Narayan. This is a common man’s biopic. Satish Kumar I and Ramakrishna Veerapanne are the investors of the film. It was released under the banner of Seven Hills Productions. Ram Narayan himself composed the background music.

Clothes Ramaswamy’s story, identified as a comedy drama, will surely win hearts and make a mark in the Tollywood industry.

Batala Ramaswamy Biopicu Telugu Movie Full Details

The director Ram Narayan the creator Satish Kumar I and Ramakrishna Veerapaneni Streaming TheMiracleTech Platform Still to be updated The style comedy drama story Ram Narayan, Vasudevmurthy Enacted Altaf Hasan, Shanti Rao, Bhadram, Satwik Jai music Ram Narayan The cinematographer PSK Mani Editor Sagar dadi Construction organization Seven Hills Productions Release date 2021 Language: Hindi Telugu

Batala Ramaswamy Biopikku Movie Cast

Here is the lead cast list of the upcoming Telugu film Batala Ramaswamy Biopicukku,

Altaf hasan

Shanti Rao

Bhadram

Satvika jay

Lavanya reddy

Batala Ramaswamy Biopicu Movie Trailer

Watch the official teaser video of Batala Ramaswamy Biopikku,

