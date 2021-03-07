Bath Shark Release Date, Cast, Plot | The recording will begin in January next year with Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkumar Rao

The upcoming film, Badaun Do, is set to debut the film with Bhumi Pednekar from January 2021 and the nationally respected actor steals the spotlight from other Indian actors, Rajkumar Rao. Badshaho appears to be the sequel to the hit-comedy Baddai Ho directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni. The film’s unveiling is a treat for fans of Badhai Ho. In addition, the film is produced by Junglee Pictures.

It has been two years since Badhai Ho was released; To make the occasion memorable among fans, the creators announced the sequel of Badaai Ho with Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actors.

Do Bath Shark: Hints

Rajkumari Rao plays the role of a Delhi agent in a woman police station. This is Rajkumar Rao’s first role as an on-screen agent. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar will portray the character of a physical education teacher whom she has never portrayed in her career. Apart from this, Bhumi Pednekar also said that he has played a specific role in his films, but his character in Baddai Do will be a special kind of keeper for him.

Pednekar has also revealed that she was in love with the screenplay the moment she saw it. Also, this is the first time that Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are sharing a screen. Rajkumar Rao has revealed that the audience and viewers of the first episode, Baday Ho, are in for a surprise.

It has been a few years since the Hindi film Badami Ho appeared. The cast of the first film were Ayushman Khurana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao. The entire cast of Badai Ho won the hearts of the audience with their performances, plot and social message.