Bats Explode for Big Win over Miami – Baseball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

MIAMI – No. 25 Georgia Tech poured on 17 hits for 14 runs to stay red-hot, winning its fourth-straight game with a 14-3 victory over Miami on Friday night at Mark Light Field.

The Yellow Jackets (25-18, 19-12 ACC) allowed one run in the first, but then exploded in the third for eight runs – the first of 13 scored unanswered. Justyn-Henry Malloy led the way with two home runs and a double for six RBI on the night, while Tres Gonzalez smashed three hits (two doubles) for three RBI. Andrew Jenkins also finished a perfect 3-for-4, alongside multi-hit days from Luke Waddell and John Anderson.

LHP Brant Hurter (5-4) dealt another gem, going 7.0 innings and allowing just one run on six hits, while striking out five. LHP Josiah Siegel came in to close the final 1.2 innings hitless.

The Hurricanes (27-16, 15-15 ACC) were led by Adrian Del Castillo’s 2-for-2 night at the plate, while RHP Alex McFarlane (2-1) received his first loss of the season after surrendering seven runs on eight hits in just 2.1 innings of work.

Georgia Tech and Miami continue the series on Saturday, May 15. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

Georgia Tech has now won four-straight and five of its last six;

The eight-run third inning is the most runs in an inning for Tech since March 3, 2020 vs. Tennessee Tech (9);

Justyn-Henry Malloy’s six RBI is the most by a Yellow Jacket since March 1, 2019 (Kyle McCann vs. Northwestern – 7).

Coach Hall Postgame Interview

