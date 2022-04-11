Battaglia defines Boca team to play with always ready for Libertadores

Xeneize receives Always Ready tomorrow at Bombonera, forced to win so as not to complicate.

after losing the debut Copa Libertadores de America Against Deportivo Cali, Boca knows it can’t fail as local this tuesday always ready of Bolivia, in Bombonera, so as not to complicate their chances of making the round of 16 of the continental competition.

for that conflict Sebastian Battaglia He almost defined the team, which he will finish shaping in today’s practice, which will take place at the Eziza property from 4:00 pm. It is a fact that…