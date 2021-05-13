Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku Telugu Movie Released On OTT Zee5, Review, Story, Cast, IMDB Ratings!

The forthcoming Telugu-language movie “Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku” is ready to hit the Ott Platform. As we all know that video streaming apps have become famous and they are trending among the youngest and adult. People love to watch their favorite shows, series, and dramas on Ott Platforms. On the other hand, we are also aware of the fact that the second wannabe of a most contagious virus is going on hence vied streaming apps are the best way to entertain yourself at home.

Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku On OTT Zee5

The most anticipating and amusing comedy and hilarious films are all set to be aired in the digital release as soon as possible. The film is lucrative and engaging as it consists of unique and different concept, as it has the biopic based on the life of a common man, this keeps the audience felt connected to the character inside the film thus, this will directly gong to help the entire film and give it a spark.

Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku Telugu Movie Storyline

The biopic is scheduled to be aired much earlier but due to the pandemic, it has been delayed, while the initial and theatrical release of the film has been abandon and set to be released on the digital platform. “Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku” is helmed by Ram Narayan and the provider of the comedy-drama is Satish Kumar I and Ramakrishna Veerapaneni. The production of the thriller is Seven Hill Production.

Star Cast of the film “Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku”:-

Altaf

Shanthi Rao

Satvikajai

Lavanya reddy

The above-mentioned cast will be going to have appeared in the lead role.

Here some of the important details which you need to know, such as release date, streaming platform, language and etc.

The film is scheduled to be released on May 14th, 2021.

Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku is going to be stream on the Ott Platform “ZEE5”

The thriller is going to stream in the Telugu language.

The plot of the upcoming drama Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku:-

The story of the film revolves around Ramaswamy (a common man), he has it’s two aim and he is the worshiper of Lord Ram and the goals he has is based on that only. He wants a wife and will keep on loving her, his first goal. While his second goal is to open a saree shop, The entire star cast and the makers of the film are super excited for the digital release of their comedy film and they are waiting for a positive response from the audience.