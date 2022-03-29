Batting Blues edge Moana Pacifica 32-19 in the Super Rugby Pacific Crosstown Derby

Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland: blues 32 (Try Tmati Tua 9 min, Ricky Richitelli 2 29 min, try 33 min, Luke Romano try 55 min, Finale Christie try 69 min; Stephen Nabi Penn, 2 con), Pacific Ocean 19 (Robot Tolai tried 37 minutes, Abraham Pole tried 46 minutes, Tomasi Alosio tried 59 minutes; D’Angelo Leuilla Coen, Lincoln McCluchy co.) ht: 19-5.

Red card: Nephew Laulala 57 mins.

Make no mistake, Moana Pacifica is pretty much the real deal. The men of Aaron Mauger’s moment in Tuesday’s first Super Rugby Pacific Auckland derby at Mount Smart Stadium gave the Blues to crosstown rivals.

Just four days after their historic victory over the Hurricane at the same venue, the competition’s new chums pushed their older brothers up the road, eventually beating 32–19, but not before…