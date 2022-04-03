Battle with Liverpool and Manchester United for Premier League star?

Zapping Hour Mondial Excluded: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mazbury’s Dream XI!

Youri Tielemans is the object of many desires. The Belgian midfielder has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League in his position since joining Leicester in 2019. The former Monegasque is out of contract in June 2023 and is not expected to make old bones in Brendan Rodgers’ stable.

While talks on an extension have failed, Leicester have reportedly set a price for their international. according to information daily mail, Fox is hoping for 30 million euros so that Yuri Tyelemens slips. Real Madrid, Liverpool or Manchester United have regularly come into the limelight and next summer it should accelerate.