Battlefield 6 Game Release Date Gameplay Maps Weapons Configuration Size & Trailer

Battlefield 6 Game Release Date Gameplay Maps Weapons Configuration Size & Trailer

Nowadays, battle games are very popular among gamers from all around the world. Many creators provide a platform to gamers to play battlefield challenges and one of them is a very renowned game, “Battlefield”. Battlefield is a very famous shooting video game, in which multiple players can play online. The players land on massive maps and team up together to overcome the difficulties in the challenges. The genre of the game is first-person shooter and credit for creating the game goes to Johan Persson. One of the biggest video game company Electronic Arts (EA) is the sole publisher of this game. The game is available on various platforms including PS 2, PS 3, PS 4, Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox 1, Microsoft Windows and OS X. According to a website, the creator of Battlefield is soon going to release a new release, which is, battlefield 6 on Holiday 2021, most probably between October and December 2021, to be precise, for the PS5, Series X, MAC and PC and Xbox platforms only.

The first highlight of Battlefield 6 is that this time the makers have added the BR (Battle Royale) mode, just like other battle royale games. The second highlight of this is that now gamers can play in the Mulitple Player modes. With the MP modes, now up to 128 players can play along together. While the key and the most important highlight of Battlefield 6 is that new features are added in the game along with a lot of new and powerful weapons and items.

Though the launching of Battlefield 6 has not been revealed by the creators, however, it is highly anticipated that they will reveal the launching date in the upcoming months, most probably in the month of May. The battlefield has so far, released 12 releases of the game. The first release was in the year 2002, named, “Battlefield 1942”, while in the year 2018, the creators released the 12th release “Battlefield V” on 20th Nov 2018. And now, Battlefield 6, will be going to be its sixth release in the new edition.

Also by far, no official trailer of the game has not been released but it is highly anticipated that the trailer will launch soon in the coming months. As per the sources, the creators and publishers are working on the trailer and this time we will see some new character in this new release of the game. In a statement given by the chief studio officer of Electronic Arts (EA), it was stated that they are creating an epic battle them this time, that the gamers have never felt before and this time the character and the maps, will be more realistic. As mentioned earlier, the 16th edition of the game, Battlefield 6 is all set to release on Holiday 2021, that is, between Oct 2021 and Nov 2021. We will keep you updated till then, stay tuned with us.

