ENTERTAINMENT

Bavithra Vicky, Biography, Age, TV Shows, Pictures

Posted on
Loading...

Step one Indian model And Anchor Who mainly work in the Tamil television industry. She is the winner Miss south india 2017 Title. The competition sponsored by Manappuram Finance Limited and Bavithra was crowned by the title winner of Miss South India 2016 Meera Mithun. He made his acting debut in the Sun TV serial Neela. She hosts the Sooriya Vanakkam and Natchathira Kabaddi shows on the same channel.

She was born and brought up in Chennai. Step one MBA graduate And had been working in a prestigious corporate company for over three years. She later quit her job to pursue a career in modeling and anchoring.

He also acted in a Tamil film Aluku Pathi 5050 With actor Sethu. As an aspiring model, she has appeared for photoshoots and ramps from various top brands. Now she is the one 10 contestants Model show “Sopan Sundari“Which aired on Sun Life.

Biography of Bavithra

Name Stepwell
Real Name Stepwell
Surname Stepwell
The business VJs and Models
Date of birth Yet to be updated
Ages Yet to be updated
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
father’s name Yet to be updated
Mother’s name Yet to be updated
one mother’s kid Yet to be updated
religion Hindu
educational qualification MBA
school Yet to be updated
College Loyola College, Chennai
Hobby Anchoring, Modeling
Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
the nationality Indian
married No
Husband’s name No
Case / lover No
children No one
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=10000148747272767

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Bavithra23

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bavithraofficial/

Bavathra Hot Gallery

Let’s take a look at some of the new hot photoshoots from Sun TV anchor Bavithra,

Stepwell
Stepwell
Stepwell
Stepwell
Stepwell
Stepwell
Stepwell

Crazy picture

See the latest photos of Bawthra,

Stepwell
Stepwell
Stepwell
Stepwell
Stepwell
Stepwell
Stepwell
Stepwell

thank you for coming Newsbugz. for more information Biography, Click here.

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
928
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
854
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
747
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
720
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
704
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
685
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });