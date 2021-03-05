Bavithra Vicky, Biography, Age, TV Shows, Pictures

Step one Indian model And Anchor Who mainly work in the Tamil television industry. She is the winner Miss south india 2017 Title. The competition sponsored by Manappuram Finance Limited and Bavithra was crowned by the title winner of Miss South India 2016 Meera Mithun. He made his acting debut in the Sun TV serial Neela. She hosts the Sooriya Vanakkam and Natchathira Kabaddi shows on the same channel.
She was born and brought up in Chennai. Step one MBA graduate And had been working in a prestigious corporate company for over three years. She later quit her job to pursue a career in modeling and anchoring.
He also acted in a Tamil film Aluku Pathi 5050 With actor Sethu. As an aspiring model, she has appeared for photoshoots and ramps from various top brands. Now she is the one 10 contestants Model show “Sopan Sundari“Which aired on Sun Life.
Biography of Bavithra
|Name
|Stepwell
|Real Name
|Stepwell
|Surname
|Stepwell
|The business
|VJs and Models
|Date of birth
|Yet to be updated
|Ages
|Yet to be updated
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|father’s name
|Yet to be updated
|Mother’s name
|Yet to be updated
|one mother’s kid
|Yet to be updated
|religion
|Hindu
|educational qualification
|MBA
|school
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Loyola College, Chennai
|Hobby
|Anchoring, Modeling
|Hometown
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|the nationality
|Indian
|married
|No
|Husband’s name
|No
|Case / lover
|No
|children
|No one
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=10000148747272767
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Bavithra23
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bavithraofficial/
Bavathra Hot Gallery
Let’s take a look at some of the new hot photoshoots from Sun TV anchor Bavithra,
Crazy picture
See the latest photos of Bawthra,
thank you for coming Newsbugz. for more information Biography, Click here.