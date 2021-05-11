Bawara Dil 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Jalwa Spies On Siddhi







In the previous episode of Bawra Dil, we have watched that Mangala is arguing with Sidhi that she won’t let her win to dominate her son Shiva. She further says that all your trap ware going to be in vain. She says that she will taste you your own medicine one day. Sidhi sees her and they both leave from there. Later, Mangala goes to Yashwant and sit in the garden along with him and starts backbiting about Sidhu. Yashwant asks that it is enough now you should stop harassing Sidhi now.

Yashwant says that Aura Bai is coming to us for celebrating the Ekadashi festival. Soni says that Aura Bai’s arrival will be a blessing for us. Yashwant back to her and says that will all enjoy themselves together tomorrow. Vijaya says that it would be a great day tomorrow. Mangala further says to Yashwant that she is forgetting something that you have to go to the office. As she is trying to avoid the workload of the festival. But Yashwant says that he took off for tomorrow.

Mangala gives a weird reaction. Shiva there notices Sidhi is sleeping on the couch along with books. She tries to wake her up but suddenly recalls the previous evens when he was trying to remove the cockroach from her shoulder and got a slap. He then calls Soni and asks her to wake her up and tell her to go into the room. But Soni denies it and goes from there. Shiva then put a blanket on her.

At the same time, Sidhi phone buzzes and Shiva picks up the call. He finds Narpat on the line who is asking to meet her man today regarding some information. Shiva looks on. Shiva later asks Jalwa to spy on Sidhi. Jalwa finds her meeting with an associate of Narpat and records them on his phone. Besides, the upcoming episode of the show hasn’t telecasted yet by the broadcaster. It might because of the ongoing crisis.

We will get back to all of our readers along with the next episode soon as when the upcoming episode will air on Colors Tv. Bawra Dil is a remake of a Marathi television show Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa airing on Colors Marathi. This is the first season of the show that premiered on 22 February 2021 and till now it has been telecasted as many as 55 episodes. Catch the show on Colors Tv from Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM. Stay with us for more Bawra Dil written episode.