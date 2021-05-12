Bawara Dil 11th May 2021 Written Update: Shiva accepts Ishvar’s invitation

Bawara Dil Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The Episode starts with Shiva watching Siddhi’s video. Jalwa tells Shiva I told you Siddhi is innocent. She isn’t helping Narpat. Shiva thinks he did a mistake.

Everyone in the family look upset especially Yashwant as Aaura Bai is not coming. Yashwant says he arranged everything for Aaura Bai so that she comes and gives blessings to everyone. But it couldn’t happen. Yashwant then decides to go to office. Siddhi stops him and says I understand your feelings. But trust me I’ll do something to boost up your mood. Give me some time.

Siddhi wears a beautiful saree and celebrates Bitthal Mauli with Shiva’s family. Mangal gets irked thinking Siddhi is trying to impress everyone. Later Siddhi performs the ritual with holding Tulsi leaves pot on her head. Sonal also dances. Shiva gets delighted seeing Siddhi bringing the waves of joy.

Siddhi is studying. Sonal gives her iron clothes. Siddhi separates her clothes from Shiva’s clothes. Shiva enters and talks to Jalwa angrily. Siddhi stares at him while Shiva drinks water and water drops fall on floor. Shiva asks Siddhi what’s your problem? Siddhi gets up and says I am just rearranging the clothes. She does that in hurry and slips due to the water fell on floor. Shiva saves her and dupatta falls on them. Siddhi and Shiva stare at each other. Siddhi asks what are you doing? Why are you looking at me like that. Shiva says she was starting at him. Siddhi says leave me.

Shiva releases her and she falls on ground. Siddhi gets hurt and says you did it knowingly. Shiva and Siddhi get into argument. Siddhi says its all Shiva’s fault. He poured the water. Shiva says I didn’t tell you to touch my clothes. Siddhi says talking to you is a waste. Shiva says he also doesn’t want to talk to her. She can leave if she wants. Siddhi says why shall I leave? Its my room as well. You leave. Shiva is about to go but Siddhi says who will clean all the mess? Shiva says you did all these, you will clean. Siddhi gets pissed off. Sonal comes and Siddhi looks annoyed. Sonal informs her about Ishvar’s arrival. Siddhi gets happy and hugs her father. Ishvar invites Siddhi and Shiva for lunch. Siddhi denies saying Shiva will be busy. Ishvar insists but Siddhi makes excuses. Ishvar leaves upset. Siddhi feels guilty.

Shiva notices Ishvar coming out of the house. He touches his foot and asks why he came. Ishvar says he was here to invite Shiva and Siddhi for lunch. Shiva recalls Agga Bai’s words that he has to treat Siddhi’s family in good way. Though his approach will be fake but to win the election its important. Shiva agrees. FB ends. Shiva tells Ishvar that he will go to his house for lunch. He has time for Ishvar always no matter how busy he is. Ishvar gets happy. He says he couldn’t invite him after marriage. That’s why for ritual he came to invite. Shiva says even if Ishvar doesn’t invite he will come to his house. Ishvar says we’ll wait for you two.

Malini calls Siddhi and tells about the invitation. Siddhi says she already refused to come today. Malini insists but Siddhi tells her not to prepare anything. Shiva enters. Siddhi informs him about her father’s arrival. She says I told we won’t come for lunch. Shiva says but I agreed. I told Ishvar we are coming. Siddhi gets surprised.