Bawara Dil 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Shiva impresses Sidhi’s family

Bawara Dil 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Sidhi tells Shiva that my parents invited us to

Malini is busy preparing for dinner when she sees Shiva there. She says you? Shiva touches her feet and says I got late because of some work but I promised masterjee that I will come. Malini says oh. Shiva says what happened? Malini says Sidhi said that you both are not coming. Shiva says educated people think they can read people’s hearts too. Shiva says I have come here today on an invite, Sidhi was telling Soni that you like sweets so I brought them for you. Malini gets happy and takes it. Ishwar comes there and says you are here? Where is Sidhi? Shiva says she will come soon. Malini asks him to come inside. They all go inside. Ishwar asks him to sit down. Malini takes Ishwar aside and says you told me he said he will come but Sidhi said that they won’t come, he even brought sweets for me. She finds a gift in the shopping bag, Malini says it’s a pen for you. They both get happy. Shiva looks at them. Malini says I didn’t even make food, I don’t have much food, he is our son-in-law, we can’t make him eat varan bhaat only. Shiva hears it and says I have heard your varan bhaat is very good. Malini says I called Sidhi and she said you won’t be coming so I didn’t make anything, I am sorry. Shiva says I am telling you it’s okay, Varan bhaat works for me. Ishwar says but.. Shiva says then zunka? Malini says I can make zunka. Shiva says no, I will make zunka. Malini says no no, you can’t do it. Shiva asks her to just sit down and he will make it. Ishwar and Malini look on. Malini asks Ishwar to go and check on him. Ishwar gets Sidhi’s call so Malini goes to check on Shiva. Ishwar asks Sidhi if she is coming? Sidhi says we can’t come today, he doesn’t have time. Ishwar says he is already here. Sidhi is surprised and cuts the call. Sidhi says he does what I ask him to not do, I told him to not go but he did anyway.

Shiva starts working the kitchen, Malini says I can make it. Shiva asks her for ingredients and starts working. Malini says I can do it. Shiva intensely looks at her, Malini gets scared. Shiva murmurs no one stops me in this whole village for anything, you know that right? He starts moving closer to her. Malini gets scared and moves back to the living room. Ishwar looks on. Malini falls down on the couch. Shiva smiles and says I am sorry, I shouldn’t have talked to you like this but you weren’t allowing me to do anything, he asks them both to sit down. Malini gets up again. Shiva glares at her. Malini sits down again. Shiva laughs and says you won’t move till I am done cooking, he goes into the kitchen. Ishwar laughs at Malini.

Scene 2

Shiva starts cooking in the kitchen. Malini asks him to go and check on him. Ishwar says don’t worry, let him be. You can go if you want to. Malini looks away. Ishwar says you are scared of him, he laughs. Malini says he has been inside for half an hour, don’t know what he is doing, he is cooking while I am sitting here, he must be messing up my kitchen too. Ishwar says nothing will happen. Shiva is busy cooking. Malini smells the food and likes it.

Malini and Ishwar come to Shiva. He says I have made zunka, I have made salad also. Then I thought to make chutni also. They smile seeing all that. Malini says you have made everything, let me serve you at least. Shiva says okay and starts leaving but Malini takes off the cleaning cloth from his shoulder.

Shiva is sitting at the dining table. Sidhi comes there and says I told you to not come here then why did you? You didn’t even ask me. Ishwar and Malini bring food there. Ishwar says why did you say you were not coming? Malini says it’s okay, they are here. Shiva asks Malini why she is not eating? Malini says I will serve first. Shiva says all have to eat together. He makes her sit down and serves food to her. He makes a plate for Ishwar as well. Sidhi offers her plate to him but he doesn’t see it. Sidhi gets food herself and starts eating. Malini and Ishwar like Shiva’s food. Ishwar says very delicious. Sidhi eats zunka is so tasty. Malini smiles and says Shiva made it. Sidhi is stunned hearing that. Shiva offers chutni to Malini. Sidhi eats salad and says Malini you are the best. Malini says I didn’t make food as I thought you both were not coming, Shiva has made everything today. Sidhi takes chutni but Ishwar says Shiva made this as well. Sidhi makes a face and asks if varan bhaat was made by Ayi? She says yes. Sidhi eats varan bhaat and tries to ignore the food that Shiva made. She silently eats zunka that Shiva made, Shiva looks at her stealthily eating his food and smiles. Sidhi thinks this angry man knows how to cook so well? This man surprises me.

The episode ends.

Update Credit to: Atiba