Bawara Dil 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Bawara Dil 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Shiva looks at the video in which Sidhi told Narpat’s man to get lost as she is Shiva’s wife and won’t get involved in Narpat’s mess. Jalwa tells Shiva that you were doubting Sidhi for no reason, she had no reason to doubt her. Shiva thinks I shouldn’t have doubted her.

All are tensed in the house, Sidhi comes there and sees Yashwant sad. Sidhi asks what happened? Why are you all sad? Soni says Auwra Bai was coming but she didn’t come, we don’t know the reason. Yashwant says I really wanted to her come so she could bless us, that’s why I took an off

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Atiba