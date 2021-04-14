LATEST

Bawara Dil 14th April 2021 Written Update: Shiva finds his ex-girlfriend Jaanvi

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bawara Dil 14th April 2021 Written Update: Shiva finds his ex-girlfriend Jaanvi

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.web

Episode begins with inspector releasing Shiva saying he bought name from Agga Bai that’s why Shiva bought bail. Shiva asks about Siddhi. Inspector taunts Shiva saying his spouse additionally doesn’t add his surname along with her identify. She doesn’t need Shiva to return out of jail. Shiva will get irked. Inspector tells Shiva to ask his spouse why she didn’t come to police station. He additional provides he’ll put Shiva in jail if it’s the matter of home violence. Shiva leaves.

Bhave reveals to Agga Bai why Shiva get caught in Puna. Agga Bai tells Bhave to guarantee that Shiva will get clear chit. She tells him to clear Shiva’s identify from Police file as Narpat can use it for his personal profit. Sarkar doubts Shiva’s intentions. Bhave tells about Siddhi’s admission in Puna college. Agga Bai says she’s going to make information that attributable to Agga Bai’s affect Shiva inspired his spouse for increased research. Agga Bai tells Sarkar to take inspiration from her.
Shiva rides jeep and will get aggravated with Siddhi’s act. He says why Siddhi didn’t give the assertion that Shiva is her husband. Additionally she left the resort with out informing him. Now what is going to Yashwant say? Shiva by chance hits one woman who was crossing street. Shiva steps out to assist her however will get shocked seeing her face. She additionally takes Shiva’s identify and Shiva places her in jeep.

Mangal shouts at Yashwant that Siddhi might kidnap Shiva. Yashwant is liable for this as he despatched them collectively. Yashwant takes Siddhi’s facet. Mangal says Yashwant forgot what all Siddhi did beforehand. Yashwant says Siddhi and Shiva will come again quickly. Its unattainable for Siddhi to kidnap her personal husband. Mangal does melodrama and Yashwant says she watches every day soaps rather a lot. Shoni says to Mangal to not fear. Ishvar arrives and Yashwant welocomes him. Ishvar says he’s right here to ask Shiva and Siddhi for dinner. Mangal taunts Ishvar that she is Shiva’s mom, he ought to invite her as effectively. Yashwant modifications the subject and says Shiva is out for some work. Shiva comes with the mysterious woman. He enters lifting her up. Ishvar will get shocked seeing that. Shiva sprinkles water on that woman’s face. She good points her consciousness. Shiva asks her is she effective or not. She says she is alright. Yashwant asks what’s she doing right here? She says she will be able to’t bear in mind why she fell unconscious. Yashwant asks about Siddhi. Shiva will get shocked realizing that Siddhi didn’t attain house but. He tries to name Siddhi however remembers he doesn’t have Siddhi’s quantity. Ishvar calls her however its unreachable. That woman leaves saying she got here right here on mistaken time. She thanks Shiva for the assistance. Yashwant asks Shiva angrily how can Shiva depart Siddhi in Puna like that? He doesn’t even have her quantity. Shiva says I believed Siddhi got here again to Rudrait. Yashwant says Shiva went with Siddhi however returned again with Jaanvi, whom he used to like a lot and even wished to marry her. Ishvar will get shocked and Mangal diverts their thoughts. Shiva once more says he hit Jaanvi that’s why he took her right here. Malini calls Ishvar and Ishvar says he’ll inform her what occurred after reaching house.

Shoni calls Siddhi nevertheless it says Siddhi’s quantity is switched off. Shiva retains on saying he didn’t discover Siddhi in resort. Yashwant asks why Shiva left Siddhi alone. The place was he entire evening? Shiva says he bought arrested and the inspector referred to as Siddhi to return to police station. However she didn’t come. He was in lock up entire evening. Later he reached resort and Siddhi wasn’t there. Yashwant blames Shiva. Shiva guarantees Ishvar that he’ll convey again Siddhi anyhow. Ishvar will get fearful.

The Episode ends.

Related Items:

Most Popular

DA Image DA Image
9
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
8
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
8
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
8
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
7
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
6
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
6
LATEST

IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS: Arguments over Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson not taking singles, know who said what from Kumar Sangakkara to Sanjay Manjrekar

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top