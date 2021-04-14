Bawara Dil 15th April 2021 Written Update: Shiva misses Siddhi

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Jaanvi calling Shiva. Jaanvi goes to him and says she left her bag in his jeep. Shiva returns it to her. Jaanvi asks she didn’t ask him how is he? She met him after so lengthy. Shiva says he’s good. Jaanvi asks if he’s nonetheless indignant along with her. Shiva says its not proper time to speak about that. Jaanvi says her timing has at all times been unsuitable Shiva is aware of it. Jaanvi asks who’s Siddhi? Shiva reveals his ring and says Siddhi is his spouse. Jaanvi will get shocked. Shiva tells Siddhi is lacking. He doesnt know the place Siddhi is? Jaanvi earlier than leaving asks Shiva will he meet her as she’s going to keep in Rudrait for some days. Jaanvi requests Shiva holding his arms.

Shiva feels awkward. Ishvar and Yashwant get shocked seeing them holding one another’s arms. Jaanvi says she got here again to take her bag. She then leaves. Shiva tells Yashwant he’ll name within the lodge. He activates the cellular speaker. Shiva will get to know that Siddhi was not present in her room however blood stain have been present in room’s washroom. Shiva says he has no thought the way it all occurred. He’ll discover out who’s behind this. Yashwant scolds Shiva saying how can he belief Shiva when he left Siddhi alone within the lodge room. Ishvar additionally will get mad at Shiva and he asks inform me the place is my daughter? Shiva assures him that he’ll go to Puna and can discover her.

Mangal celebrates with Vilas as Siddhi lastly went lacking. She says now we lastly acquired rid off Siddhi. Mangal says she’s going to order ice cream. Shoni taunts Mangal saying how can she even consider celebrating at this second when Shiva is discovering Siddhi, everyone seems to be nervous for her. Mangal says she doesn’t care about Siddhi. Siddhi cant make her silly although Yashwant and Shoni got here below Siddhi’s affect. Shoni rebukes Mangal for not taking the scenario severely. Mangal will get indignant and tells she’s going to slap Shoni if she talks to her mom rudely. Shoni will get upset and Mangal tells her that Siddhi is performing solely, she eloped with Gaurav and deceptive others. Taking admission, going to Puna all have been a part of her planning. Mangal says now she’s going to discover one other lady for Shiva. Shoni loses her calm and shouts at Mangal saying suppose earlier than you communicate.

Shoni asks Shiva did he discover Siddhi? Shiva stays silent. Ishvar involves dwelling. Malini asks him about Siddhi. Ishvar says no person is aware of the place Siddhi is? Malini says they went to Puna then the place did Siddhi go? Ishvar explains the whole lot what occurred. Malini tells Ishvar he shouldn’t have trusted Shiva. She says angrily if one thing occurs to Siddhi she’s going to burn Shiva’s complete home.

Shoni cries badly. Shiva hugs her. Shoni tells him Siddhi ought to come again quickly. Shiva consoles her. Shoni says to Shiva that he ought to speak to Agga Bai concerning Siddhi. Shiva says nothing will occur to Siddhi. He’ll discover her. He guarantees Shoni that he’ll discover Siddhi. Shiva asks does Shoni doubt him too that he could hurt Siddhi. Shoni says she trusts Shiva.

Shiva enters his room and recollects reminiscence associated to Siddhi. Shiva remembers how he tied mangalsutra round Siddhi’s neck. He misses Siddhi and thinks the place Siddhi may be. He says come again Siddhi for the sake of your dad and mom.

The Episode ends