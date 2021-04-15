Bawara Dil 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shiva is worried about Sidhi – TMT Updates

Bawara Dil sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Shiva is Sidhi’s blindfold sadly. He recollects how she used to tie it earlier than going to sleep due to the sunshine. How she used to combat with him over the mattress. He recollects all their moments, how Sidhi introduced gudh (sweets) for him, how they went to mandir collectively.

Within the morning, Shiva remains to be sleeping on the porch. Yashwant involves him and says you lied to me, you weren’t locked within the police station. What occurred with Sidhi? Shiva says I used to be locked up. Yashwant says you assume I’m a idiot? I’ve contacts within the authorities, I requested the police station and there was no report of yours there. Shiva says how is that this potential? I’m not mendacity. Yashwant says sure all are mendacity however you might be saying the reality? What did you do with Sidhi? Shiva says why are you not trusting me? Yashwant says then the place is Sidhi? What did you do along with her? Shiva turns to see Malini and Ishwar standing there. Malini glares at him. She says you kidnapped my daughter, you destroyed her life, you forcefully married her.. I used to be silent all alongside but when one thing occurs to her now then I’ll neglect that you’re her husband. If one thing occurs to her then I’m cursing you to die a painful dying. Mangala shouts how dare you to curse my son? What’s your standing? Malini says I’m a mom, don’t power me to point out my standing. Mangala asks her to get misplaced, you’re a beggar. Malini says I’m not begging for my daughter, I can develop into a lioness for my daughter, this can be a warning to you. Mangala pushes her away and says your daughter will need to have run away along with her lover. Malini shouts at her to cease it. Shiva is available in between them and asks Mangala to settle down. He folds his hand and tells Malini that I swear on my Ayi I don’t know the place Sidhi is. He says wherever your daughter is, I’ll discover her for certain, I promise you that. All look on. Shiva leaves from there.

Mangala involves her room and shouts how dare that Malini, she throws issues round. Vijiya asks her to settle down. Mangala says that’s why I didn’t need that lady to develop into DIL. If that lady comes again, I’ll break her legs and ship her again to her dad and mom. Vijiya asks her to not be indignant. Mangala says I can’t neglect all this, I keep in mind each phrase for Malini, I’ll make her repay this insult. Vijiya says her daughter is lacking so she acquired indignant. Mangala says I didn’t make her disappear so why I used to be insulted? If that lady comes again on this home then I received’t spare her. Vijiya says I perceive your anger however what if Soni was in Sidhi’s place? Mangala glares at her.

Scene 2

Shiva talks to Jalwa and says I searched all over the place however Sidhi is nowhere to be discovered. Jalwa says what if Narpat is concerned on this? I’ll ask my males and the police in Pune to seek out some clue. Jhanvi comes there and asks how are you Jalwa? Jalwa says when did you come again? She says I got here again right here yesterday with Shiva. Shiva asks Jalwa to go and do the work. Jhanvi says let’s meet someday Jalwa. Jalwa appears at Shiva and leaves. Jhanvi says Jalwa remains to be the identical. She says you keep in mind we three used to hang around. Shiva asks why she is right here? Jhanvi says uh.. I got here to get some gadgets so thought to satisfy you. Shiva says I’ve quite a lot of work, I’ve to go. He begins leaving however Jhanvi says I’m again perpetually. Please forgive me, I do know I did a mistake however please forgive me, please, simply say as soon as that you’ve got forgiven me, please Shiva. Jhanvi says I paid the worth of going away from you, my life grew to become worst than a nightmare, solely I understand how I hung out with that man, I used to be dropping endurance however I’ve left all that behind. Your reminiscences stored me alive in that hell. I might have died with out them. She breakdowns and hugs Shiva. Mangala sees all that from her window and smirks.

Soni is anxious for Sidhi. Shiva comes again residence, she asks if he discovered her? Shiva says no, we’ve requested the police to seek out some clue. Soni says we should always go to Pune and discover her. Shiva says don’t fear, nothing will occur to her, I’ll carry her again quickly. He hugs her. Mangala comes there and says don’t stress him. She asks Shiva to return and eat, he says I’m not hungry. Mangala says you being hungry received’t make something proper, include me and eat. She takes him away.

Mangala serves meals to Shiva. He says I’m not hungry, Mangala says I’ve cooked your favourite meals, you haven’t eaten since final night time. Simply eat now. She makes him eat and asks how lengthy has this been occurring? Shiva says what? Mangala says don’t be shy, did you resolve all this earlier than marrying Sidhi or made this plan now? Jhanvi is married so I can discover a higher lady for you. However for those who nonetheless love Jhanvi then I’m with you. Shiva shouts are you in senses? What are you saying? Mangala says nobody is aware of about you and Jhanvi. Shiva shouts at her to cease it, the place did Jhanvi come from? I don’t care about her or her husband. I’m simply anxious about discovering Sidhi, I’m not desirous about anything. A person calls Shiva and says Akka Bai has referred to as him. He ends the decision and tells Mangala that Sidhi is my spouse, if another person had mentioned all this then I wouldn’t have managed myself. He leaves from there. Mangala tells Kaka that he’ll carry Sidhi again. Kaka says he took Sidhi’s title so the matter is severe.

Shiva sits on his porch and remembers the primary assembly with Sidhi. How she acquired him arrested, how he kidnapped her and her marriage broke. How they acquired married. He appears at his marriage ceremony ring and their moments collectively.

The episode ends.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba