Bawara Dil 16th April 2021 Written Update: Shiva gets worried for Siddhi

Episode begins with Shiva lacking Siddhi. He recollects how Siddhi used to blindfold her, Shiva will get nervous pondering the place can Siddhi go hastily. He recollects reminiscences relating to Siddhi. Shiva seems to be on the door. He holds the black material of Siddhi.

Subsequent morning Yashwant says angrily he received to know Shiva didn’t spend evening in jail. He’s mendacity. He asks Shiva what has he finished to Siddhi? Shiva will get shocked and says he’s not mendacity however he actually spent one evening in jail. Yashwant says he has informers as he’s authorities worker since a few years. They instructed him Shiva’s title is nowhere to be present in Police file. Yashwant repeatedly asks the place is Siddhi and what Shiva did to her. Ishvar and Malini arrive. Malini says Shiva kidnapped Siddhi she didn’t blame him. He married her forcefully, humiliated her nonetheless Malini remained quiet. However now If one thing occurs to Siddhi she is going to curse Shiva and can neglect he’s Siddhi’s husband. Mangal shouts at Malini saying who’s she to curse Shiva? Malini says she will go to any extent to avoid wasting her daughter. She warns Mangal. Mangal hits Malini. Malini and Mangal have a heated argument and Shiva stops them. Shiva swears on Mangal saying he actually doesn’t know the place is Siddhi. Shiva guarantees Malini that he’ll discover Siddhi. Shiva leaves.

Mangal throws stuffs right here and there angrily. She says how dare that Malini created scene in my home. She gained’t enable Siddhi in her home anymore. Vijaya tries to calm her down saying Siddhi is lacking. Mangal says why will she tolerate Malini’s perspective when she did nothing with Siddhi. Mangal says she gained’t neglect her insult. Vijaya says if Shoni was in Siddhi’s place Mangal would have stated the identical factor? Mangal stays quiet.

Shiva reveals every part to Jalwa. Jalwa doubts Narpat and says he’ll ship his males to Puna to gather details about Siddhi. Jaanvi arrives and says whats up to Jalwa. She talks to Shiva saying she is lacking outdated days. She cherishes the reminiscences however Shiva leaves saying he has way more essential factor to do. Jaanvi apologises to Shiva and says she got here again to Rudrait endlessly. Jaanvi tells Shiva please forgive me. Jaanvi reveals she suffered rather a lot after leaving him. Jaanvi says she solely might reside her life due to the reminiscences she had of Shiva. She all of a sudden hugs Shiva. Mangal notices them from window and will get glad.

Shoni asks Shiva about Siddhi. Shiva says he’s attempting his finest to seek out Siddhi. Quickly he’ll get to know. Shoni says she additionally needs to go to seek out Siddhi. Shiva hugs her and says she doesn’t want to fret. Mangal interferes saying Shiva didnt eat something until now. She forcefully takes him to eating desk and serves all his favourite meals. Shiva says he’s not hungry. Mangal insists him to eat. Later she asks from when he began liking Jaanvi once more? Jaanvi is already married . Shiva can get higher woman than Jaanvi but when he’s eager about her solely Mangal doesn’t have drawback. Shiva will get irritated and will get up. He says he’s already nervous. Proper now he needs to seek out Siddhi solely. Shiva says Siddhi is my spouse. Mangal gained’t repeat this factor once more. Shiva will get Agga Bai’s name and leaves. Vilas tells Mangal that the matter is severe. They need to not take it frivolously.

Siddhi once more recollects every part relating to Siddhi. He will get misplaced in ideas.

