ENTERTAINMENT

Bawara Dil 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Telly Updates

Bawara Dil 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1
Shiva comes to Sidhi and says I wanted to say something, you have taken my burden off by agreeing to teach Soni so thank you. Sidhi says mention not (copying him), he says my pleasure. He starts leaving but says I wanted to ask what fees you will take? She says what? Shiva says you are a tutor and all tutors take it. Sidhi says okay? so you tell me what amount should I ask for? Shiva says how would I know? I never went to a tutor. I just don’t keep favors from anyone, I repay to everything. Sidhi says you took my peace away by marrying me so can you give that back? Shiva says you always think foolish things? Sidhi throws clothes at him. Shiva says why are you angry? I just asked a question. Sidhi says you make me angry. Shiva says if you don’t want to teach Soni then why did you do the drama outside? Sidhi says you will never understand which thing makes me angry. Shiva says I just asked for a fee, what’s the big deal? Sidhi says Soni is my family and I don’t take fees from my family. Shiva says fine, it’s dangerous to talk to you. I am sorry if I asked about the fees. He picks up the clothes and says don’t throw them down, he throws them on her and says now clean all this. Sidhi shouts ill-mannered, Shiva leaves from there.

Mangala is watching TV on loud volume. Bunty comes there and says Shiva has asked to keep the volume low. Mangala says why? Because his wife is studying? I have to do something about it now.

Shiva sees Sidhi and Soni studying. Sidhi

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Atiba

Related Items:

Most Popular

102
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
100
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
72
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
43
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top