Bawara Dil 18th May 2021 Written Update: Shiva takes up a challenge for Siddhi

Bawara Dil Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

The Episode starts with Shiva thanking Siddhi as she took the responsiblity of teaching Sonal. Siddhi says mention not. Shiva asks Siddhi about her fees. He says he always returns the favor. Siddhi gets shocked. She says how will you do it? Can you give back my peace and the happiness I lost after marrying you. Shiva gets shock. He asks why are you bringing the marriage topic. I was only asking about the fees, every teacher takes fees. Siddhi starts throwing clothes at Shiva angrily saying Sonal is her loved one. How can she take fees from her. Shiva apologises to her saying I made a mistake. Now calm down. Please dont ruin the ironed clothes. He throws the clothes back at Siddhi saying now clean it. Siddhi gets irked.

Mangal is watching TV. Bunty tells her to keep the volume low as Shiva told him. Mangal tells Vilas because of this Siddhi’s studies I won’t compromise. We have to find a solution to deal with her. Shiva notices Siddhi is teaching Sonal. She says to Sonal I’ll teach you for one hour only but you have to work hard rest of the late. I’ll teach you the subject which you think is tough. Sonal says its English. Siddhi explains one quote of Shakespeare what we are now, we can change with time. Shiva says Siddhi was scolding him sometimes before. But now she is peacefully teaching Sonal.

Siddhi taunts Shiva saying if he tries to distract them again in between studies he will get punished. Sonal tells Shiva have you heard what she said? Shiva accepts the punishment and falls down while doing it. Siddhi goes to receive Ishvar’s call but it gets disconnected. Siddhi stops Sonal from giving Shiva punishment. Siddhi tells Sonal to concentrate on her studies. Mangal gets mad at Siddhi saying how can you punish my son? That day you slapped him and now this. Sonal says Siddhi didn’t do anything. She was just teaching me as I failed in exam. Mangal says you won’t study anymore.

Sagar meets Shiva and tells he needs job desperately. His parents are also tellling him to find work. Sagar says to Shiva please talk to Agga Bai regarding me. I am ready for any work. I am okay with whatever salary you will give. Shiva says I’ll do something dont worry.

Mangal throws stuffs here and there angrily. She says I can’t let Siddhi ruin my daughter’s life. My family doesn’t listen to me at all. Siddhi never cooked a single dish for us not even a round Roti. Shiva enters and tells Mangal to stop her drama. He asks Mangal if Siddhi makes round Rotis for you within four days you will allow Siddhi to teach Sonal? Mangal gets shocked. Shiva tells Siddhi think that its your exam. You have to prove yourself. Siddhi gets nervous. Shiva warns Mangal not to create scene anymore else he won’t talk to her.

Siddhi asks Shiva why he took up the challenge when he knows she doesn’t know cooking. Shiva says you can. You only said that we don’t know what we’ll become in future..

Ishvar meets Siddhi and tells her anxiously that why she was not receiving his call. Form fill up last date is over. Siddhi gets shocked to know about that. Ishvar says your whole year is waste now. Siddhi says that day the counter was closed and then she was quarantined. After all the incidents she totally forgot about the last date.

Siddhi cries in her room and keeps her books in the box. Vijaya consoles her saying she will continue her studies next year. Siddhi says she had no idea so many tragedies will happen in her life else she wouldn’t have missed the last date of filling up the form. Shiva comes with food for Siddhi. Siddhi refuses to eat. Shiva says it was not their fault. They tried their best but they have a valid reason for not filling up the form. University should accept Siddhi’s form and the fee.Siddhi says they have a system of their own. They won’t accept. Shiva says noone can say no to him. He will submit Siddhi’s form no matter what. Siddhi looks at him.