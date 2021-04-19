Bawara Dil 19th April 2021 Written Update: Shiva blames himself for his carelessness

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Sagar informing Narpat that Siddhi is lacking. Agga Bai will get shocked figuring out about Siddhi’s disappearance from Shiva. Shiva says he thought Siddhi got here again to Rudrait however she didn’t.

Narpat scolds Sagar for not telling him earlier than about Siddhi. Narpat says Siddhi was staying with Shiva alone in Puna. God is aware of what occurred to her.

Shiva says Siddhi’s dad and mom additionally don’t find out about her. Agga Bai tells him to maintain this matter to himself solely. Noone ought to find out about it earlier than Shiva finds Siddhi. This isn’t good for Agga Bai’s political picture.

Narpat tells Sagar that he gained’t spare these individuals in the event that they harm Siddhi. Shoni prays to goddess for Siddhi’s security. Mangal taunts Shoni that she by no means cried for her mom this very similar to how she is crying for Siddhi. Vijaya tells Shoni didn’t eat something until now. Mangal tells drama is happening. Yashwant tells Shoni to eat one thing. Shiva comes and says he doesn’t get any info of Siddhi. Shoni vents out her fury on God saying why Siddhi is nowhere to be discovered until now. Yashwant says individuals mustn’t blame God for their very own errors. Jalwa calls Shiva saying one lifeless physique is present in Puna hospital which matches Siddhi. Shiva will get shocked and drops the telephone. Yashwant asks him what occurred. Shiva rushes to go to Puna. Yashwant asks him I hope what he’s pondering is just not true. Shiva once more will get Jalwa’s name and will get to know that’s another particular person’s lifeless physique. Shiva will get relieved and says nothing incorrect occurred.

Shiva goes to his room and remembers how Siddhi used to taunt him. Shiva places Siddhi’s garments in cabinet and says he’s very unhealthy husband, he shouldnt have left Siddhi in lodge room like that. He doesn’t even know Siddhi’s quantity. He bangs his fist saying he’s actually good for nothing, his father says the best factor.

Shiva sits alone. Shoni involves him with meals. She says right now she desires Shiva to feed her meals. Shiva feeds her and Shoni enjoys the meals. Shoni tells Shiva to eat it. Shiva says he’s not hungry. Shoni says he mustn’t fear a lot as nothing will occur to Siddhi. Shoni tells in regards to the diya which she lighted for Shiva with the assistance of Siddhi. She says this time she’s going to belief God, Siddhi might be again quickly. Shoni says Shiva lies that he doesn’t look after Siddhi however he cares for her simply how he’s feeling hungry proper now however not consuming meals. Shoni feeds Shiva meals and says Yashwant loves him equally. Shiva says his relationship with Siddhi could be very sophisticated. Shoni tells Shiva to lie on her lap. Shiva lies and Shoni says every thing might be positive.

Agga Bai talks to commissioner relating to Siddhi. She says Siddhi must be again quickly earlier than Rudrait individuals create a scene. Agga Bai tells him to cooperate. Shiva drives his jeep and notices Siddhi’s lacking posters in every single place. Shiva will get shocked and thinks how individuals bought to find out about it. He sees some girls are making noise with thalis together with Malini. Malini offers him hateful stare. She goes in the direction of Shiva’s jeep with different women. Shiva drives the jeep backward. Mangal notices Malini and throws away her thali. Mangal was about to slap Malini however Malini holds her hand.

