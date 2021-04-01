ENTERTAINMENT

Bawara Dil 1st April 2021 Written Episode Update Shiva and Siddhi’s team work – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Swapnil

Bawara Dil 1st April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The episode begins with Vijaya asking Siddhi what is she thinking about. She asks her to go for the Dev Darshan with respect and faith. Yashwant makes Siddhi sit with Shiva in his jeep. He asks Soni to keep them together. He says that he has to go to work so he will stay here but asks everyone to leave without delay.

Shiva takes the long route instead of taking a shortcut. He was driving rash so Siddhi stops him and says that she has no intentions to die. Shiva gets out of the jeep and yells at the tempo driver as he has stopped the tempo in between of the road. The old driver tells him that he is not able to get it started. Shiva asks him to sit on the steering, he says that he will push the tempo alone. He tries but fails to move the tempo finally Siddhi comes to his aid and they finally move the tempo. The drives thanks them and give good luck money to Siddhi. Siddhi yells at Shiva for not telling the driver that she also helped him.

They all meet at the temple. Mangla is surprised to see that Shiva is not wearing his kurta. Soni teases them and asks what happened and why are you not wearing any kurta. Shiva asks him to go inside the temple. Soni tells them that the newly married have to climb the stairs with their one leg tied to each other. It’s an old tradition she says. Mangala says that its not compulsory but Soni insists and says that she can call Baba if he wants. He says no need and agrees to perform the ritual. Their legs are tied together as they climb the stairs. Siddhi gives up in the middle and says that she cannot do it anymore as she is falling again and again and she wants to stay away from you. So do I, says Shiva but we will have to complete this ritual in order to stay away from each other. They finally devise a plan and move forward on the stairs.

They bot reach the temple and pray to God to keep them away from each other. A Pandit meets them outside the temple and says that he has seen their footprints. He says that they are made for each other but a greh dosh is stopping them from being united. He asks if he can see their hands. Siddhi and Shiva resist but as usual, Soni insists and hence they agree. Pandit ji continues and says that their marriage was made in heaven and soon they will fall in love with each other.

The episode ends

Precap will be added soon.

Update Credit to: Swapnil

Swapnil

Namaste, I am a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a flair to play with words, I invigorate feelings through thoughts, woven with words for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
373
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top