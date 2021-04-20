Bawara Dil 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Bawara Dil 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update

Bawara Dil twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1
Mangala asks Malini to get misplaced, you assume you possibly can scare my son like this? Malini says your son scares folks as a goon on this village however I’m not terrified of this goon, my daughter is lacking when he took her to Pune, ask him the place my daughter is? She asks Shiva. Mangala says you assume I’ve hidden your daughter? She may need run away together with her lover, she has destroyed the peace in our home, she is a curse on us. Malini says sufficient, don’t say something for my daughter. You don’t energy to tarnish my daughter’s title, take into consideration your son first, I don’t want to speak about his popularity, I simply must know the place my daughter is. She asks Shiva the place is her daughter? Mangala says why are you asking him? Steer clear of my son. Yashwant comes there. The ladies inform Mangala that it’s her mistake, her daughter went lacking when she was residing in your home. Yashwant tells Malini that we are attempting our greatest to search out her. Malini says I don’t care now, I’ll discover my daughter myself. She leaves from there.

Malini sits in her home and appears at Sidhi’s picture. She says the place are you? I’m lacking you, you stated you’d by no means depart me alone, she says I requested you to run away and never marry that man however you apprehensive for us and received married, the place are you now? Why are you not apprehensive about us now? What’s going to I do? The place will I discover you?

Scene 2
Malini comes out and sees Shiva there. She tells Sagar that I received’t be silent now. Sidhi was our happiness however the place will I discover her? Sagar asks her to go inside however she says I received’t go away, she asks Shiva to listen to her. She tells Shiva that I can hear Sidhi’s voice right here, she used to maintain speaking on this home. She cries and says the place will we discover her now? Shiva asks her to take a seat down, Malini breakdowns and cries. Shiva consoles her and says I do know I don’t have a proper to say something proper now however nonetheless I need to say to belief me, I’m promising you that I’ll carry again your daughter. I do know I stated it earlier than however I don’t have something to provide it to you proper now. I can simply say that if I can’t carry your daughter again then I received’t return to this world as properly. He greets and leaves from there.

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: Atiba

