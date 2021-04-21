Bawara Dil 21st April 2021 Written Update: Jaanvi’s shocking step to trap Shiva

Bawara Dil Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Agga Bai speaking to Shiva. She says I can’t safeguard you for lengthy. Information media everyone seems to be blaming you. Agga Bai tells Shiva to search out Siddhi by hook or criminal. She says if media comes right here my political picture might be ruined. Agga Bai asks about Gaurav. Shiva says he doubted him too and he advised Jalwa to collect details about Gaurav in Puna. Agga Bai orders Shiva to deliver again Siddhi from Puna as she ran off with Gaurav. She says Shiva shouldn’t rely upon others this time. He’ll go there and seek for Siddhi in Gaurav’s home. If she doesn’t agree to return Shiva wont go away her alone.

Narpat meets Jaanvi and tells her he needs to speak to her. Narpat says she’s going to solely get profit if she listens to him. Narpat mentions Shiva and Jaanvi reveals she obtained married to a wealthy particular person when Shiva had nothing. She left Shiva. Narpat says she divorced her husband and got here again to village. Shiva obtained fame and now she needs him once more. Jaanvi says he already researched quite a bit. Narpat provokes Jaanvi saying she will get what she needs simply she must take heed to Narpat. He’ll assist her getting Shiva.

Shiva will get to learn about Gaurav tackle in Puna. He learns Gaurav modified his tackle. Shiva goes to Puna however doesn’t discover Gaurav.

Shiva returns residence and Shoni asks him Jaanvi is saying Shiva obtained married to her. Is that this true? Shiva will get shocked and asks what nonsense is that this. Jaanvi comes and says she advised the reality to everybody that they obtained married at temple. Shiva says have you ever misplaced it? Jaanvi says don’t get afraid of individuals. Your loved ones deserves to know the reality. Shiva will get shocked. Jaanvi says she has proof, she knew Shiva received’t settle for the reality simply. Jaanvi exhibits faux marriage certificates to everyone. Yashwant asks Shiva why he did that? Jaanvi recollects how Narpat gave her thought. Yashwant says Shiva broke his belief totally. He’s actually confused whether or not to belief Shiva or not. Shiva says Jaanvi is mendacity. He then says he needs to speak to Jaanvi privately. Shiva tells everybody to go inside. Shiva takes Jaanvi apart. He asks why is she doing all these? Shiva says when he used to like her she obtained married to another person. Jaanvi says she loves Shiva and desires him at any value. She will mislead individuals as nicely to get Shiva. Shiva says issues modified. He’s now married. Jaanvi says he was pressured to marry Siddhi. He didnt give consent.

Mangal tells Yashwant that Shiva couldn’t overlook Jaanvi. He has saved Jaanvi’s picture in his cabinet. Mangal says it might be higher if Shiva will get married to Jannvi. Yashwant scolds her and tells Shiva just isn’t single. Mangal says then the place’s Siddhi? She already left and began her new life together with her lover. If Siddhi is kidnapped why kidnapper didn’t name but for cash. Its all Siddhi’s planning.

Jaanvi threatens Shiva saying if he doesn’t settle for her peacefully, he must settle for her after tolerating lot of humiliation. She tells Shiva to rethink. She says overlook Siddhi. Your earlier marriage was faux. Shiva stares at her angrily.

Shiva recollects Jaanvi’s open problem. Yashwant talks to Shiva saying he can perceive one thing is unsuitable for positive. Somebody is making an attempt to lure Shiva by doing all these. Shiva didn’t marry Jaanvi. Yashwant tells Shiva to be cool headed. They are going to cope with the conspiracy neatly.

The Episode ends