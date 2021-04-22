ENTERTAINMENT

Bawara Dil 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Bawara Dil twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1
Jhanvi calls Narpat and says your certificates has accomplished wonders. Narpat says that is simply the beginning. Jhanvi says I really feel Shiva gained’t settle for me simply, if he doesn’t conform to one thing then he by no means accepts it. If his spouse returns then our plan will fail. Narpat says don’t fear and go away pondering to me, his spouse hasn’t returned for 2 days. She might need run away with somebody. Jhanvi says you’re proper Narpat. Shiva enters the home and appears at Jhanvi. She cuts the decision and will get tensed. She says you? Shiva says I believed to avoid wasting my respect and get accomplished with this. I’ve come to take you with me. Jhanvi is stunned and says you imply? Shiva says we acquired married so let’s do the rituals.

Shiva brings Jhanvi house. All relations come out. Mangala says I’ll put together for the welcome. Vijiya says what are you doing Shiva? Yashwant says they acquired married so it’s not flawed, she is our daughter-in-law so she’s going to stick with us. Soni says what? He can’t give Sidhi’s place to another person like this, that is flawed. Mangala asks to cease it, I’ll welcome my DIL. She asks Jhanvi to return inside. Mangala does Jhanvi’s aarti. Jhanvi kicks the rice bowl and goes inside. Shiva seems to be at Yashwant and smirks.

Mangala brings

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: Atiba

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
45
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
43
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
40
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top