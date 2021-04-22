Bawara Dil 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Shiva receives a video call from Siddhi

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Jaanvi calling Narpat. She says his plan is working correctly. However she says what if Siddhi returns then their plan will flop. Jaanvi says I do know Shiva, he received’t get satisfied so simply. Narpat says you don’t want to fret, I suppose Shiva has already killed Siddhi. She received’t be again. Shiva comes within the meantime and Jaanvi will get shocked seeing Shiva. Shiva says he bought scared so he got here right here to take her. Shiva says we have to carry out the grihapravesh ritual. Jaanvi will get surprised.

Shiva and Jaanvi attain his home. Mangal will get excited and makes preparations for Grihapravesh. Vijaya asks Shiva what’s he doing? Yashwant says haven’t you seen the certificates? Jaanvi is now daughter in legislation of the home. She is going to keep right here. Shoni tells Shiva he can’t give Siddhi’s place to Jaanvi. Its unsuitable. Mangal shuts Shoni. She does the aarti and Jaanvi enters home pushing the kalas. Shiva remembers Siddhi’s Grihapravesh and appears at Yashwant. Shoni cries.

Mangal tells Jaanvi I’ll present you your room. Shiva says Mangal will give one other room to Jaanvi. Mangal asks why? Now Jaanvi is his spouse. She ought to stick with him. Shiva doesnt agree. Mangal exhibits one other room to Jaanvi.

Agga Bai talks to Commissioner that its all opposition celebration’s planning to border her. Siddhi is in Rudrait solely. Agga Bai says Siddhi’s posters might be eliminated. Bhave calls Agga Bai.

Yashwant tells Shiva to focus on discovering Siddhi. Agga Bai calls Shiva saying why he introduced another lady in the home when she instructed him to seek out Siddhi. Shiva says belief me, I’ll make issues proper. Agga Bai provides election is close to. They need to not commit any mistake.

Shiva was about to depart however Jaanvi stops him. She asks the place are you going? Shiva says he’s going for some pressing work. He might be again in two days. Jaanvi says how will she spend her time alone? She asks Shiva why is he ignoring her as if her existence doesn’t matter to him. Shiva says he’s getting late. Jaanvi says please name me Jaanu like earlier than. She touches Shiva and Shiva warns her to not contact him like that.

Jaanvi tries to get near him however Shiva pushes her. Jaanvi asks do you’re keen on Siddhi? Shiva remembers reminiscences associated to Siddhi and keep quiet. later Shiva will get video name from Siddhi. Shiva will get stunned seeing her. He tries to speak to her. Siddhi says whats up. On account of community downside they couldn’t discuss. Jaanvi cuts the decision. Shiva asks Jaanvi why you probably did that? Jaanvi says you shouldn’t contact her this time. Shiva says angrily you might be noone to me. Don’t intrude in my private matter. He leaves. Jaanvi thinks she dealt with the matter someway. She thinks what’s so particular in Siddhi that Shiva is so anxious for her.

Shiva informs about Siddhi’s name to Yashwant. Yashwant will get delighted and he tries to name on that quantity however its unreachable. Shiva sends SMS to Siddhi. Ishvar and Malini arrive that point. Ishvar asks what we heard is it true? Shiva tells them about Siddhi’s video name. Malini sees the quantity and asks the place is she then? Shiva says their couldn’t end their dialog. Malini misunderstands Shiva and tells you might be once more mendacity. We don’t belief you. Ishvar asks so Jaanvi got here with Shiva from Puna and she or he is his spouse. Jaanvi comes and once more lies that she is Shiva’s spouse. Mangal remembers Yashwant’s phrases and asks him he promised that he’ll deal with Siddhi however he failed to take action. Mangal comes and taunts Malini saying sure we lied. Inform me what you’ll do. Malini says she received’t belief Shiva or Yashwant anymore. She received’t go wherever till Siddhi comes again. Malini says ask Agga Bai, who instructed Shiva to marry Siddhi. Ishvar says they may ask Agga Bai as nicely however earlier than that Shiva has to reply as he solely went to Puna with Siddhi. Malini says I’ll keep right here till Siddhi is discovered. She sits there. Everybody will get shocked.

The Episode ends