Bawara Dil 29th March 2021 Written Update: Yashwant plans to bring Siddhi and Shiva together

Episode starts with Siddhi telling Shiva she will not stop saying what she feels is right. Shiva says put a full stop right now else if I start you won’t be able to stop me. Siddhi says I have nothing to lose. You worry about yourself. Shiva says don’t challenge me else you will get burned. Siddhi says you will burn me like you burned Gaurav. Let’s see what you do.
Ishvar and Yashwant talk to each other. Ishvar says can he take Siddhi with him for pathphera ritual? Yashwant says after kuldevta darshan Siddhi can go with him.
Siddhi blindfolds herself and sleeps. Shiva asks how can she sleep like this? Siddhi says she can’t sleep with lights on like him. Siddhi’s hiccups start suddenly. Shiva gets up and tries to give her water but he falls on Siddhi mistakenly. Siddhi asks him what is he doing? Shiva says he was just trying to give her water. Siddhi says she doesn’t need his help. They go to sleep.
Next morning Siddhi recites mantra. She tries to go to washroom but Shiva comes out of washroom shirtless. Siddhi says how can he come out like this. Shiva says he doesn’t need her permission. Its his house, he can stay the way he likes. Siddhi says you will take my permission. Shiva warns her not to talk rubbish.
Siddhi says otherwise what will he do? Will he kill her? She says you are heartless. Shiva shouts he didn’t kill anyone. He said it million times. If Siddhi again accuses him he will kill someone for the first time. Siddhi gets scared. Shoni and others try to apply colors on Siddhi but she says she is not in mood to celebrate Holi. Shoni doesn’t insist her much as she can’t make her upset by forcefully applying colors on her.
Siddhi prays to God. Vijaya gives her puranpoli but she refuses to eat. Shiva eats it and taunts Siddhi. Vijaya tells Siddhi to keep the plate at dinner table.
Shiva gets ready and goes outside. He shouts at others that saying they won’t apply colors on him. Yashwant throws water at Shiva. Seeing him others also put colors on Shiva. One person hides behind Siddhi saying she will save him from Shiva. Shiva says come in front of me, I’ll show you.
Yashwant notices Shiva and Siddhi. He tells Shoni that she should play Holi with them. Shoni says she tried but Siddhi didn’t agree. Yashwant tells Shoni to find idea to bring them together. Shoni says she will feed bhaang laddu to Siddhi and Shiva.
Siddhi says to Shiva why he is forcing that person to apply colors on him. Shiva says its not forcing but enjoying. He tells her to move aside. That guy falls into tub. Shiva smiles.
Mangal says to Vilas that she will do something today so that Shiva throws Siddhi out of the house. She also thinks to feed Bhaang laddu to Siddhi.
Yashwant tells Siddhi to celebrate Holi by forgetting all the sadness or hatred. Mangal tells Vijaya to feed bhaang laddu to Siddhi. Siddhi was about to eat it but Agga Bai enters in the meantime. Shiva wishes Happy Holi to her. Seeing Siddhi Agga Bai says why is she looking so clean. It’s Holi today. She tries to apply colors on her but Siddhi stops her saying she doesn’t play Holi. Shiva gets angry but Agga Bai says don’t talk like this to your wife.
Agga Bai again questions Siddhi’s upbringing saying she doesn’t know how to take blessings from elders.
Siddhi says she doesn’t play Holi but she can take blessings from her. Agga Bai says Siddhi is taking decision on her own. Siddhi says but you took the biggest decision of my life. Agga Bai tells Shiva she wants to talk to him.