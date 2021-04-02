Bawara Dil 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Narpat instigates Siddhi against Shiva – Tellyexpress

Bawara Dil 2nd April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
Episode starts with Mangal yelling at Priest. She says Priest is fake, he is talking nonsense. He has no idea of his own future and giving lecture to others. They leave. Shoni thanks Priest for saying good things about Siddhi and Shiva’s relationship. Priest says they will always stay together.
Siddhi prays to God and Narpat meets her. He says he is worried for Siddhi that’s why he came here to meet her. He can’t go to Shiva’s house. He says I am feeling sad for you as you are living with those devils. Siddhi avoids him saying let me complete my Parikrama. Narpat says ofcourse you will do it to get rid off Shiva.
Vilas says to Mangal if Priest’s words become true then? Mangal says dont think like that. She sees Shiva is coming alone without Siddhi. She asks him about Siddhi. Shiva says she is doing Parikrama. Shiva says he will come with her. He goes to find her.
Siddhi tells Narpat anyone can see him here. Narpat says try to understand , I am your brother, its my responsibility to protect you. Siddhi says I don’t need your help. Narpat says just because of I am politician you are not believing me. Agga Bai is responsible only. He provokes Siddhi saying her in laws are really bad. They killed your Gaurav. I promised Gaurav to protect you. Siddhi gets emotional. Shiva asks Priest about Siddhi. He sees outside Siddhi is talking to someone. But another person turns back instead of Narpat. Shiva asks Siddhi what is she doing here? Everyone is waiting for her. Siddhi leaves. Narpat looks at Siddhi.
Siddhi recalls Narpat’s words. She gets upset for Gaurav. Yashwant gives her tea. He asks how she got injured. Siddhi says because her leg was tied. Yashwant tells one proverb Siddhi remembers Malini used to say the same proverb. Yashwant says this ritual teaches husband wife to grow mutual understanding between them so that in future they can adjust well. Shiva was about to leave but Yashwant stops him. He notices his injury, Shiva makes another excuse. Yashwant says you and Siddhi both got hurt. You two take care of each other. Siddhi gives hateful stare to Shiva.
Shiva reaches Agga Bai’s house. Sarkar makes fun of Shiva saying Agga Bai knows how to use him. Shiva says he went for Dev Darshan. Agga Bai teases him saying there’s nothing wrong in it. You want to spend time with your wife. Agga Bai tells Shiva to go to honeymoon with Siddhi. Shiva says this marriage will last for six months only then what’s the need of honeymoon? Agga Bai says forget all of that. You have special Visa. You can travel to foreign countries as well. She makes arrangements for Siddhi and Shiva’s honeymoon in Mahabaleshwar. She then gives the hard disk to Shiva saying he will take care of it more than his life. Shiva promises her. Agga Bai tells after returning from honeymoon let me know what you did. Shiva feels embarrassed and leaves from there. Agga Bai laughs.
Shiva finds out the horn of the jeep needs to be repaired. Before he could leave Sarkar calls him from terrace. He says I have something important to say. He humiliates Shiva saying he will tie the shoe laces of him. Shiva ties it without uttering a word. Sarkar warns him that he should not think that he is really Agga Bai’s son. Sarkar says he will only rule over everyone. Shiva leaves from there.
Siddhi was about to come out of the washroom but she sees Shiva is keeping the hard disk safely. She hides seeing him. She recalls Agga Bai and Shiva’s conversation regarding Police raid during Holi. Then she comes out and Shiva looks at her.
Precap- Siddhi tells Narpat that she will give him the proof against Agga Bai. She sees the hard disk and says now Shiva will suffer because of Agga Bai only as he has so much trust on her.