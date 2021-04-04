Bawara Dil 5th April 2021 Written Update: Siddhi comes under the influence of Narpat

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net
Episode start with Vijaya coming with Siddhi at dinner table. Mangal says to Shiva that she wants to buy sarees. Can Shiva accompany her? Shiva talks about going to honeymoon with Siddhi. He says we have to leave tomorrow for Mahabaleshwar. Mangal gets shocked to know that. Siddhi gives hateful stare Shiva. Shoni teases Shiva. Siddhi goes to her room angrily.
Siddhi says I am under no such obligation to obey Shiva or Agga Bai’s orders. Shiva tells just because of Agga Bai’s order Shiva and Siddhi have to go to honeymoon even though they don’t see each other’s faces. Siddhi reveals she can’t even imagine in her worst dreams to go on a honeymoon with Shiva. Siddhi will do what she wants. Siddhi gets Ishvar’s call. Ishvar asks how is Siddhi? As Ishvar wanted to hear Siddhi’s voice. Ishvar tells Siddhi enjoy her honeymoon with Shiva. Ishvar shows his grief for doing injustice to Siddhi. Siddhi cuts the call and gets emotional. Shiva tells Siddhi both of them will leave tomorrow morning. Narpat calls Siddhi and instigates Siddhi against Agga Bai. Narpat says Agga Bai is deceiving farmers and one farmer was trying to commit suicide as well. Narpat mentions about the hard disk which has proof against Agga Bai. He uses Gaurav’s death to manipulate Siddhi so that Siddhi helps him. Siddhi says to Narpat that she will give him the hard disk. Narpat gets happy and says he will take revenge of Siddhi’s tears. Narpat smirks. Siddhi plans to destroy Shiva using Agga Bai the amount of pain Shiva gave her, Siddhi wont spare him for that. Siddhi plans to break the trust which Agga Bai has for Shiva.
At night Siddhi takes risk to get the hard disk. Shiva sleeps and Siddhi tries to cross him to reach the cupboard. Shiva changes his position while sleeping. He touches Siddhi’s leg. Siddhi gets irked and somehow she managed to not wake him up. She removes her payal as sound was coming from it. Siddhi was about to open the cupboard and alarm rings. Siddhi turns off the alarm in her phone. Shiva wakes up and blames Siddhi for setting alarm at odd time and for waking him up. Siddhi feels she got saved today.
Mangal gets worried and Vilas tells her to stop all these happening between Shiva and Siddhi. Vilas suggests Mangal to call Agga Bai to stop the honeymoon. Agga Bai gets irritated seeing Mangal’s call. She avoids Mangal and cuts the call saying I am busy. Mangal tells Vilas to do something.
Siddhi finds the hard disk and hides it. Shoni tells Siddhi not to mess up Shiva’s stuffs. Shiva will be angry. If Siddhi needs any help in packing Shoni will help her. Siddhi says she completed her packing.
Vilas and Mangal try to stop Shiva from going to honeymoon saying today is new moon. Its not good to go outside on new moon day. Yashwant says Shiva is going with her moon Siddhi. Nothing is wrong in it.
Siddhi takes the hard disk and calls Narpat saying she will give it to him today. Narpat gets surprised as well as happy and tells he will meet Siddhi secretly to get the hard disk.
The Episode ends.