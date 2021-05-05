ENTERTAINMENT

Bawara Dil 5th May 2021 Written Update: Siddhi slaps Shiva by mistake

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Shiva and Siddhi searching for the cockroach. They get closer and stare at each other. Siddhi shouts suddenly. Shiva tells Siddhi the cockroach is gone. I guess after hearing your scream it disappeared. Siddhi says are you sure. It can come anytime. Shiva says I am telling you it’s gone. Siddhi holds Shiva’s hand to get down from sofa. Siddhi is about to fall but Shiva holds her in his arms. Shiva thinks it’s the right time to take selfie. But in doing so Shiva releases Siddhi and she falls down. Siddhi gets annoyed and leaves. Shiva and Siddhi have lunch together. Siddhi gobbles her food quickly so that she can go to meet Ishvar.

She thinks she has to leave the house as Shiva is behaving weirdly. Shiva feels he has to fulfil Agga Bai’s wish anyhow before Siddhi leaves. Siddhi notices Shiva is having extra salt. She says it’s not good for health. Shiva says it’s his wish. Shiva then changes his position while having lunch. He sits next to Siddhi and she asks him angrily what are you doing? Why are you coming close to me like this. Shiva makes excuse and says due to fear of cockroach he is giving her company. Shiva turns on his selfie camera and is about to take a picture but Siddhi leaves. Mangal on her way calls Shiva to know what he is doing. She thinks she can’t let them come closer.

Siddhi takes her books and purse. Shiva again attempts to take selfie but then he gets Jalwa’s call. He asks Jalwa what kind of work is this? It’s looks silly, Jalwa says then I am informing Agga Bai that you couldn’t take selfie. Shiva stops him and says yes I will fulfil her wish. Siddhi talks to Ishvar. Shiva goes behind her and cuts Mangal’s call. Mangal reaches home and goes to Shiva’s room. Shiva finds one cockroach behind Siddhi’s shoulder. He grabs it and Siddhi slaps him by mistake while turning back. Mangal gets shocked seeing Siddhi slapped Shiva. She asks why Siddhi did it? Shiva says it’s just misunderstanding. I was just catching the cockroach. Siddhi didn’t slap me. Shiva tells Mangal to take rest. Shiva before leaving takes the selfie with Siddhi angrily and sends it to Jalwa. Siddhi says again she committed mistake.

Jalwa gets disappointed looking at the selfie. He says Shiva and Siddhi are looking unhappy. Shoni also gets upset. Siddhi tells Shoni it was her reflex reaction. She didn’t slap Shiva knowingly. Shoni calls Shiva and tells Siddhi is feeling guilty. She didn’t mean it. She slapped you by mistake. Shiva replies that I return every favor. Tell this to Siddhi. Siddhi touches her cheek thinking now Shiva will also slap her.

Mangal gets angry and tells Vilas that she will not forgive Siddhi for slapping her son. She will teach Siddhi lesson. Yashwant says you misunderstood. Mangal drags Siddhi to Goddess. She says swear on God and tell that you didnt slap Shiva. Siddhi says she admits she slapped Shiva. But it was a reflex action. Later Yashwant explains Mangal practically what is reflex action. Siddhi tells please forgive me God for my mistake. She gets worried.

The Episode ends

Related Items:

Most Popular

31
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top