Bawara Dil 6th April 2021 Written Update: Siddhi handovers the hard disk to Narpat’s messenger

Episode starts with Siddhi hiding the hard disk in her bag in between her clothes. Mangal starts her drama saying she saw a nightmare regarding Shiva. Yashwant says though its new moon today but Shiva is capable enough to handle everything on his own. Shiva says he has to leave for honeymoon today else Agga Bai will be angry. Shiva bumps into Siddhi while Siddhi was deciding what excuse she will give to Shiva’s family to meet Narpat.
Shiva picks up Siddhi’s clothes which fell down. Siddhi says she wants to go to shop in order to iron her clothes. Shiva says anyone can do it. Siddhi doesnt need to go out. Yashwant supports him. Siddhi says there are expensive sarees as well. She has to go. Shiva stops Siddhi and Siddhi gets shocked. Shiva tells Siddhi her dupatta got stuck that’s why he stopped her.
Siddhi goes to forest. Narpat’s goon comes to take the hard disk from Siddhi. She tells him to hurry up. Narpat’s goon checks the hard disk. Siddhi gets Malini’s call. Malini asks her why is she sounding tired. Malini asks is Siddhi ready to go on a honeymoon with Shiva? Siddhi tells Malini not to worry about her. She leaves from there after the goon confirms the disk has the proof.
Shiva goes to check the hard disk before leaving with Siddhi. He gets worried after seeing the disk is missing. Siddhi notices him. Shiva sees one chain and takes it. Siddhi and Shiva take blessings from everyone. Vilas acts hysterical. Siddhi and Shiva get shocked seeing him. Yashwant understands Vilas is acting. He slaps him using a shoe. Yashwant says he knows his brother well. Mangal stays quiet. Vilas stops his drama. Mangal thinks of finding another way to stop Shiva and Siddhi.
Shiva puts Siddhi’s bag in jeep. Shiva tells Siddhi to check her bag. Shiva gives Siddhi’s payal to her which she removed last night. Shiva says he is not taking Siddhi with him forcefully. After reaching hotel they will book separate rooms. Siddhi and Shiva don’t need to see each other’s faces. Siddhi says after returning back everything will change. Shiva tells why can’t Siddhi talk to him clearly? Shoni says all the best to Shiva and Siddhi for their honeymoon.
Shiva gets call from inspector Jagirdar. Shiva and Siddhi reach police station to know a vital news regarding Gaurav’s death. Inspector reveals the dead body was not recognizable. Thats why after DNA test the dead body turned out to be someone else’s. Its not Gaurav’s dead body. Gaurav is alive. Hearing that Siddhi gets relieved.
Shiva also feels relaxed. He asks then whose dead body it is? Inspector says they are investigating about that. Shiva gives tissue to Siddhi saying he didnt kill Gaurav. He didn’t harm him. Siddhi again blames Shiva. Shiva says why Siddhi is accusing him still. Siddhi says Shiva threatened to kill Gaurav in front of her. How can she believe Shiva?
The Episode ends