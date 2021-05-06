Bawara Dil 6th May 2021 Written Update: Siddhi thanks Shiva

Bawara Dil Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Shiva looking at Siddhi angrily. Siddhi tells him not to come closer. Siddhi says I slapped you by mistake. I didn’t do it intentionally. Shiva slaps her. Siddhi wakes up and her dream ends. Siddhi sees Shiva is not in the room. She asks Yashwant where is Shiva. He didn’t reach home yet. Shiva returns home. Yashwant asks where were you whole night? Shiva gives new books to Siddhi saying now Siddhi can study freely. He brought the books from Satara. Siddhi gets delighted.

Siddhi is about to thank Shiva but he leaves. Siddhi recalls Shiva has no issues with Siddhi’s continuation of study. Their flashbacks are shown. Siddhi checks her books and hugs them. Siddhi imitates Shiva how he talks. Shiva stands behind her and notices what she is doing. Siddhi gets surprised. Shiva tells her to check the books are correct or not. Siddhi stops him and thanks him. Shiva turns back and smiles.

Shoni talks to someone over phone. Shiva snatches her phone and asks her if someone tells thank you to you what should we say as reply. Shoni teases him saying who thanked him? Is that Siddhi? Shiva tells her you know right what we should say back then tell me. Shoni says we can say welcome, mention not or my pleasure. Shiva memorizes it and tells those to Siddhi at one go. Shiva pronounces them wrongly. Siddhi feels weird and laughs. Shiva again goes to Shoni to ask what we should say to someone before exam? Shoni says best of luck. Shiva says it to Siddhi. Siddhi smiles and says thanks. Siddhi concentrates on her studies. Shiva notices her secretly.

Bunty and Bablu play loud music and dance. Siddhi gets distracted and goes to take shower. Shiva stops Bunty Bablu from making noise as Siddhi is studying. He tells Siddhi has exams. Don’t disturb her. Siddhi looks happy seeing Shiva’s support. Mangal asks Bunty Bablu why they stopped playing music. Later she learns what Shiva said to them. Mangal tells them to play the music again outside. She says she doesn’t care about Siddhi’s study. They play the music in full volume and dance together. Siddhi gets annoyed and goes outside. Shiva turns off the music button. Mangal tells Shiva why did you do it. I also do household work all day.

Shouldn’t I hear music to feel relaxed? Shiva gives her one earphone saying he bought it for her. She can hear music all day. Mangal tells him why you spent so much money. It’s because of Siddhi? We can listen to songs from tape recorder as well. Bunty Bablu say that they repaired the tape recorder recently. Shiva breaks it angrily and tells Bunty Bablu now its broken again so forget about it and hear music using ear phones only. Mangal gets shocked. Shiva and Siddhi stare at each other.

