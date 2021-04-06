Bawara Dil 7th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shiva and Sidhi on a honeymoon – Telly Updates

Bawara Dil 7th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
Scene 1
Sidhi tells Shiva that Gaurav’s truth will come out but till then I will keep hating you. Shiva says your hatred won’t budge me, you can do anything you want but please don’t blame others without any proof. I thought you would be happy to know Gaurav is alive but you can hate me as much as you want. He says I am waiting in the car. He tells Sidhi that if I were you then I would be thankful to God instead of berating others. He leaves from there. Sidhi looks on and goes to the car. Sidhi sees a small mandir. She goes to pray there.
Sidhi and Shiva reach Mahabaleshwar. The manager welcomes them and asks them to stand together so they can click a photo. We take photos of all couples spending their honeymoon. He asks them to stand together. Shiva stands beside Sidhi. The manager puts Shiva’s hand on Sidhi. Sidhi glares at him and pushes his hand away. Shiva looks on.
Sidhi thinks I heard good news today, I just need to find Gaurav. The manager does entry and says we have booked a honeymoon suite for you. Sidhi writes her maiden name in the entry book. Shiva notices it. Shiva goes to the manager Nayak and says I want another room. Nayak says we booked this room on Akka Bai’s saying, this room is the best here. Just have a look at it. Shiva comes to Sidhi and says we won’t find another room here, you can stay here and I will find another resort. Sidhi says fine. Nayak tells Shiva that we have done the best arrangement because of Bai’s saying, if you go to another resort then she will be miffed. She even called a bit before. Sidhi says let’s go and have a look at the room.
Sidhi and Shiva come to their room. The flower petals fall on them and the room is decorated with roses. Nayak asks them to come in. Shiva asks what is all this? Nayak says this is a welcome for you, you can call us if you need food. He brings warm milk for Shiva and says you are our special guest, you are strong so you might not need it. Sidhi controls her laughter. Nayak brings a box. Shiva opens it to find con**ms inside. Shiva is stunned while Sidhi tries to control the laughter. Shiva scolds Nayak and asks him to leave. Nayak runs away. Shiva throws away the con**ms. Sidhi drinks the warm milk. Shiva throws throwing flowers away. Sidhi asks him to stop it. She finishes the milk and asks him to continue breaking things. Shiva says you are enjoying all this? Sidhi says you asked me to be happy so I am now. Shiva glares at her and says how did I get stuck here. Sidhi says you are saying this? You are Akka Bai’s own but couldn’t understand her? This is all her politics. She wants to show that getting us married was the right decision and we are happy together. Shiva says you started this hatred by sending me to jail, don’t bring Akka Bai in this. Sidhi says I won’t but just tell me where is Gaurav? Shiva says you can’t understand what I am saying? I don’t know where Gaurav is and that’s the truth. Sidhi says I know you and your truth. You also said that you were not in the village when I was kidnapped? Shiva says it’s useless to talk to you, I will go crazy with you here. Sidhi says I will make you remember these four days for life. Shiva says what? Sidhi says if you want to leave then you can go. Shiva nods and leaves from there. Sidhi smirks.
Scene 2
Narpat’s gets the pen drive which has Bai’s proofs. He asks the man to viral its content. The man asks how did you get it? Narpat says I have a spy in Akka Bai’s house.
Sidhi comes to the room’s balcony and sees Shiva sitting on the porch and shivering. Shiva thinks it’s cold here and I can’t go inside. He starts exercising to avoid cold. Sidhi goes from the balcony. Nayak comes to Shiva. Shiva asks what? Nayak says we have seen many couples here but you are different. You continue this. He leaves from there. Sidhi comes back on the balcony. Shiva glares at her. Sidhi goes from there and brings a blanket. She shows it to Shiva and covers herself. Shiva glares at her. Sidhi goes into the room to sleep on the bed. Shiva comes there and says I will sleep here, you blindfold yourself. Sidhi says you left in ego but you came back early? Shiva says this room is booked in my name so you can leave. Sidhi says I am not going anywhere, I am sleeping here. Shiva tries to take the second blanket. Sidhi says you can’t bear some cold? Shiva says just give me the blanket, I have to sleep outside. Sidhi says you can sleep in the bathroom as well. Shiva goes to sleep on the couch.
In the morning, Yashwant gets Jalwa’s call and thanks him. Yashwant tells Mangal that Shiva will be proved innocent in Gaurav’s case as Gaurav is alive. Mangal says but Gaurav’s mother cursed Shiva and called him a killer. Yashwant says forget all that, she was a hurt mother so forget her. We will start a new life as our Shiva will be free from this case.
Shiva wakes up in the morning. Sidhi is ready to go out. He asks where she is going? Sidhi says I can’t spend 4 days looking at you, I am going to roam the city. Shiva says I am coming with you, I mean we have to leave together as that manager can think things, he will tell Akka Bai. We will change paths after leaving the resort, we will come back to the resort at the same time. Sidhi says fine but I am not waiting for you for more than 5 minutes.
The episode ends.
