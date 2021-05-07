Bawara Dil 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Shiva doubts Sidhi

Bawara Dil 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Mangala asks Sidhi what magic have you done on Shiva? You won’t win, my son is innocent but not me, you can’t trap me easily, I will take care of you one day, that’s my challenge. Sidhi looks on. They all leave from there.

Mangala and Yashwant are sitting in the garden, she says this is all happening because of Sidhi. Yashwant asks her to stop spitting venom today, aura bai is coming tomorrow to celebrate ekadashi with us. Soni comes there and says that will be a blessing for us. Yashwant says there will be so much happiness tomorrow. Vijiya says he is right, I will prepare food for everyone. Mangala looks on and thinks I will get tired tomorrow if I work. She says Yashwant is forgetting something, you will go to the office tomorrow so what’s the point of calling her? Yashwant says I have taken an off for tomorrow. Mangala makes a face.

At night, Sidhi is sleeping on the couch with her books. Shiva comes there and says she slept here only? Who will take her inside. He tries to wake her up but recalls how she slapped him when he touched her before. He says no, she might think wrongly again. He calls Soni and asks her to come outside. Soni comes there and asks what happened? Shiva says to wake her up and tell her to sleep in the room. Soni says you could have woken her up. Shiva says she wouldn’t like it, just wake her up. Soni says who? Shiva glares at her and says Sidhi. Soni is surprised and says you can sweetly wake her up. You have a pretty wife so lift her in your arms. Shiva says don’t talk too much, just tell her to go inside. Soni says leave me alone otherwise I will scream, Shiva sighs and asks her to leave, she leaves. Shiva looks at sleeping Sidhi and says why did she have to study so much that she doesn’t remember where she is. He tries to take books from her hands. Ishq ki gustakhiyan plays as he tries to not wake her up. He pulls the pencil from her hair and puts it down. Shiva brings a blanket and puts it on her. Shiva smiles at her. He sees her phone ringing and takes the call. It’s Narpat, he says I have some work, can you meet me tomorrow? My man will come to take you. Shiva looks on as he ends the call. He looks at Sidhi and recalls the hard-disk incident, how Sidhi was tensed when he beat the mechanic. He leaves from there.

In the morning, Sidhi wakes up on the sofa and sees a blanket on her. She says I slept here? Vijiya comes there and says you slept here? Sidhi says yes, I fell asleep while studying. Soni comes there. Sidhi says you put a blanket on me then you could have woken me up. Soni says I didn’t give you a blanket, your husband must have done it. Sidhi says you have started now? Mangala comes there and says what is all this? Sidhi should learn the manners of this house, she can’t just fall asleep anywhere in the house. Yashwant comes there and says why are you scolding her? Vijiya says Sidhi fell asleep on the sofa. Yashwant says so what? it’s our house sofa, today is a good day so don’t be miffed Mangala. Sidhi says I want to meet Aura Bai and get her blessings. Yashwant says we have to prepare a lot. They all go from there. Shiva comes there, Vijiya tries to stop him but he leaves. Sidhi looks at the blanket.

Shiva comes to Jalwa and says you have to spy on someone today. He recalls how Bai told him that someone from his family cheated him. Jalwa asks who? Shiva says you remember that hard disk matter? I feel like we were wrong about the mechanic, someone else was the culprit. Jalwa asks who? Shiva says Masterni. Jalwa says what? Why would she do it? Shiva says just do what I am asking you to do, she might meet Narpat today. Jalwa says I can’t believe it. Shiva says just do the work, if she goes meet Narpat then I want a video recording of that. Jalwa nods.

Soni is painting a pot, Sidhi comes there and asks what she is doing? Soni says I am doing this for Aura Bai, Sidhi says it’s looking pretty, I have some work so I will be back soon. Soni says okay. Sidhi leaves the house.

Sidhi is leaving the house when she feels someone is following her? She looks around but can’t find anyone. She leaves from there.

Sidhi comes to a place, a man comes behind her and greets her. He says I am Narpat’s man, I knew you would come here. Jalwa hides and records their video. Narpat’s man tells Sidhi that Akka Bai is doing some event, Narpat wants to talk about it, can you come and meet him? Sidhi says this is not the right way, I talked to him sometimes but that doesn’t mean he can summon me anywhere, I don’t care what’s fight with Akka Bai is and I won’t get involved in his matters. I am Shiva Lashkare’s wife and if Narpat tries to talk to me again then I will take strict action, now go otherwise I will create a scene. The man leaves from there. Jalwa records everything and smiles. Sidhi leaves from there and recalls how she had heard Shiva telling Jalwa to spy on Sidhi. The flashback ends. Sidhi thank God.

